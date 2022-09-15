Alex Sandro is cut, and Tite summons Renan Lodi for team friendlies | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian national team called up the side Renan Lodi to replace Alex Sandro, from Juventus. The Notthingham Forest player, on loan from Atletico Madrid, returns to Tite’s group after almost a year.
Alex Sandro has been cut for a muscle injury in his left leg – he felt the injury after taking a penalty in the final minutes of the match against Salernitana (2 to 2) and still ended the match on the field, limping. Despite the cut, the departure from Juventus should be short, of a few weeks.
The Brazilian team will face Ghana, on September 23, in Le Havre, and then, on the 27th, in Paris, they will face Tunisia, in the last two friendlies before the 2022 World Cup.
Because of the problem, Alex Sandro also missed Juventus in a match against Benfica, in the Champions League, this Wednesday.
Lodi has switched clubs in recent weeks and has two games for the new team in England. He hasn’t been called up since the games against Colombia and Argentina in November last year. It is the eighth call-up of the left-back revealed by Athletico. He has 15 games and five assists with hopscotch.
Lodi’s last game for the Brazilian team was in last year’s Copa América final, against Argentina, when he missed Di María’s goal. – the Argentines were champions at Maracanã, winning 1-0.
The coaching staff arrives in Le Havre over the weekend and the athletes will start performing on Sunday, the 18th. The first training session is scheduled for Monday, the 19th.
Renan Lodi, left-back of the Brazilian team, in a Copa America match — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
Check out Tite’s roster:
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Ederson – Manchester City
- Weverton – Palmeiras
- Bremer – Juventus
- Militao – Real Madrid
- Marquinhos – PSG
- Ibanez – Rome
- Thiago Silva – Chelsea
- Danilo – Juventus
- Renan Lodi – Notthingham Forest
- Alex Telles – Seville
- Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle
- Casemiro – Manchester United
- Everton Ribeiro – Flamengo
- Fabinho – Liverpool
- Fred – Manchester United
- Paquetá – West Ham
- Antony – Manchester United
- Firmino – Liverpool
- Matheus Cunha – Atletico Madrid
- Neymar – PSG
- Pedro – Flamengo
- Raphinha – Barcelona
- Richarlison – Tottenham
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid
- Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid
Agenda of the Brazilian team until the end of the first phase of the Qatar Cup — Photo: Arte ge