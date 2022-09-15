Alzheimer’s risk is almost 50% higher after covid cases in the elderly

More than two years after the discovery of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the infectious agent still preserves some mysteries for science. This week, American scientists revealed that, in the elderly, the risk of Alzheimer’s almost doubles after cases of covid-19. The reason for this still needs to be further investigated.

Published in scientific journal Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, the study on the increased risk of Alzheimer’s in people with covid-19 was developed by researchers at Case Western Reserve University (Cwru), in the United States. The increased incidence of this type of dementia is even greater for people who are 85 years of age or older.

After analyzing data from 6 million individuals, the authors explain that “people with covid-19 were at significantly higher risk for a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease within 360 days of the initial diagnosis of covid, especially in people aged 85 and over. years and in women”.

Understand the relationship between covid and Alzheimer’s







Photo: iLexx/Envato / Canaltech

In the study, researchers analyzed data from 6.2 million people over the age of 65 in the US — 400,000 of whom were infected with the coronavirus — who underwent medical care between February 2020 and May 2021. At that time, no one could have suspected or diagnosed Alzheimer’s.

According to the authors of the study, the risk of an elderly person – who did not test positive for covid-19 during the study – developing Alzheimer’s is 0.35%. After cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, this percentage reaches 0.685. In other words, the risk is almost 50% higher.

Is covid the cause of the problem?

“The factors that contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease have been poorly understood, but ‘parts’ considered important are previous infections, especially viral infections and inflammation,” recalls Pamela Davis, one of the study’s authors, in a statement.

However, scientists still don’t know if covid-19 triggers the new Alzheimer’s or if the infection just accelerates the onset of symptoms of the neurodegenerative condition. To confirm one of the two possibilities, further studies are still needed.

“If this surge in new Alzheimer’s diagnoses continues, the wave of patients with a currently incurable disease will be substantial and could further strain our long-term care resources.”

Recently, researchers at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, have also associated infections with the covid-19 virus with a higher incidence of dementia cases – here, it is worth remembering that Alzheimer’s is just one type of dementia. But, unlike the current research, the risk was increased, regardless of age.

Source: Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and Cwru

Trending on Canaltech: