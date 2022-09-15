American billionaire donates 100% of Patagonia company to environmental causes

The founder of the American brand Patagonia, Yvon Chouinardannounced on Wednesday, the 14th, that it has decided to donate its business to the cause of protecting the environmenttransferring its ownership to a fund and a non-profit organization that will dedicate all profits generated to the defense of the planet.

Valued at about $3 billion, Patagonia, which primarily sells outdoor clothing and gear, earns about $100 million a year and since its inception has been distinguished by its emphasis on nature conservation.

Chouinard, a rock-climbing lover who became a billionaire thanks to the business he founded in 1973, explained in a statement that he made the decision as a way to devote more money to the climate crisis and keep “the company’s values ​​intact”.

“If we have any hope of a thriving planet – and a thriving business – 50 years from now, it will be necessary for us all to do what we can with the resources we have. This is another way we found to do our part”, said the businessman.

Photograph: Laure Joliet/The New York Times

As detailed, 100% of Patagonia’s voting shares were transferred to a fund created to protect the company’s values ​​- controlled by the Chouinard family – and 100% of the non-voting securities were held by the Holdfast Collective, a non-profit organization. profit dedicated to the protection of nature. “Each year, the money we earn after reinvesting in the business will be distributed as dividends to help fight the environmental crisis,” he added.

Chouinard, 83, and his family are relinquishing control of the California, which constitutes most of his fortune. Meanwhile, the current CEO, Ryan Gellertwill continue to lead operations and Patagonia will maintain its policy of donating 1% of its sales to environmental organizations. / EFE