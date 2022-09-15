Amid rumors of breaking up with Murda Beatz, Anitta vents: ‘On the way to find my new self’ | celebrities



Anitta shares records with her boyfriend, Murda Beatz, behind the scenes of her new clip “No Más” – Reproduction / Instagram

Rio – Anitta used Twitter at dawn this Thursday to vent to fans. After rumors of the end of her relationship with Murda Beatz, Poderosa made some publications in English about life changes and said that she is on the way to find her ‘new self’.

“When you take an overview of things and what you see doesn’t look right and doesn’t make you feel good… it’s time to do something about it. If you don’t do it yourself, life will make you move. “, said the singer.

The singer then posted: “Choices. Changes. Life is nothing but reasonable. Okay, I get it… on my way to finding my new self.”

Anitta and Murda Beatz took up a relationship in June this year. The producer, who has worked with big names like Ariana Grande and Drake, accompanied the artist at the VMAs, when she became the first Brazilian to win the award, in the category of “Best Latin Music” for “Envolver”.