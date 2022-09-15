An angry king? The episodes in which Charles III lost his temper

posted on 09/14/2022 19:14



(credit: Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)

In office for less than a week, the new King Charles III has already starred in some viral episodes of impatience that have drawn attention to his personality. Already at his proclamation ceremony as king, the monarch appears gesturing angrily for employees to remove a pen holder from the table. In another video, he complains about a pen that has leaked ink.

Both images spread across social media, where people have been criticizing the new king with adjectives such as “arrogant” and “pampered”. Others, however, defend the monarch, reminding critics that he lost his mother, Queen Elizabeth II just days ago and still has to follow a strict list of monarchy protocols.





On Saturday (10/9), just two days after automatically becoming king following the death of the UK’s longest-serving queen, Charles was officially proclaimed the new monarch in a symbolic ceremony. He still has to go through the coronation, which has no date set at the moment.

At the event, an angry Charles motioned for his aides to remove a pen holder and pens that were in his way so he could sign the ceremony documents. In a different frame of the same occasion, the king tries to push the tray with the pens away again and clenches his jaw to show urgency.

Then again this Tuesday (13/9), during his trip to Northern Ireland, the new king showed another moment of irritation with pens. He was signing a guest book in front of the cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, capital of Northern Ireland.

He would have reacted after the pen he was using leaked. “Oh God, I hate this (pen)!” he said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife Camilla, the queen consort.

“Oh look, it’s staining everything,” Camilla said as her husband wiped his fingers.

“I can’t stand this damn thing. Every time,” Charles said as he walked away.

Before complaining about the pen leak, Charles had written the wrong date on the document, putting September 12th, before checking with an aide who told him it was September 13th. “You signed September 12 early too,” Camilla warned.

While British tabloids were already racing to draw a psychological profile of the new king based on “body language experts”, many Brits came to Charles’s defense. “I hope people don’t forget that his mother died days ago. The most extreme pressure imaginable,” wrote journalist Benjamin Butterworth in response to the video published by CBS.

“I think this is unfair,” wrote one netizen in response to the video of the proclamation ceremony. “I watched it live and he struggled to manage the huge documents due to the totally unnecessary objects on the table and ironically pointed out an item to be taken away. This clip shows him coming back to sign more and the objects were all back on the way. I wanted to spill ink.”

These were not the king’s first gaffes. In 2005, then-Prince Charles was caught making comments about a BBC reporter during a photo shoot at a ski resort. “Damn people, I can’t stand that man. He’s so nasty,” commented Charles, accompanied by his sons William and Harry, not realizing that there was a microphone nearby.

an unpopular king

There were those who laughed and were amused at the king’s impatience. However, the criticism Charles III received after the videos were circulated will not help his already low popularity, especially compared to his mother’s. His unpopularity is especially greater among young people.

According to a survey published in May by Yougov, only 29% of Britons between the ages of 18 and 24 thought Charles would do a good job as king. In all other age groups, most estimated he would measure up.

However, in another poll published after the death of Elizabeth II, the new monarch gained 17 points among young people, but remains unconvinced by the majority. Millennials largely prefer William, 40, Charles’ eldest son and now heir to the throne.

The reason for this displeasure with Charles may have several origins. “He doesn’t have the same energy in his speeches as the queen,” Sam, 21, told AFP. Other young people interviewed cite a “controversial” image, fueled recently by Meghan Markle’s “accusations of racism” against the royal family. Also a “lack of charisma” or his “old fashioned” appearance.

“Of course, after 70, you don’t have the same easy charm as when you’re 30 or 40,” said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. “Being young and glamorous makes a difference, but it’s impossible to pass it on directly to the next generation, the monarchy doesn’t work that way!” he adds.

Britain’s relationship with Charles has had its ups and downs, largely due to the disastrous end of his marriage to the wildly popular Princess Diana and his romance and subsequent marriage to Camilla, the expert admits.

Despite this, little by little, his popularity grows: in recent times, Charles is “respected for his work with charities”, adds Fitzwilliams.

What should also not help the new king’s image is the news that dozens of staff at Clarence House, the residence of Charles III when he was Prince of Wales, have been told they will be sacked soon, amid the Queen’s farewell ceremonies. Elizabeth II.

About 100 workers at the king’s former official residence have received letters informing them that their services are no longer needed and that they will be helped to find new jobs, The Guardian revealed last Tuesday, 13.

“Everyone is furious, including the private secretaries and the command staff. The entire staff has been working very hard since Thursday night (when Elizabeth II died) to come across this. People are very upset,” said a source. anonymous to the British newspaper.

(With international agencies)