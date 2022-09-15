Ana Paula calls Moraes a ‘legal aberration’ for keeping inquiries against businessmen in the STF

Commentators from the program Os Pingos Nos Is echoed the denied request of Luciano Hang’s defense for inquiries about entrepreneurs to go to the Justice of Brasília

Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court



the minister Alexandre de Moraesof Federal Court of Justice (STF), denied a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for the investigation of businessmen accused of defending an alleged coup d’état in conversations on WhatsApp to be sent to the Federal Court of the Federal District. According to the magistrate, the group’s conversations are at an early stage of investigation and taking them out of the STF would be a premature gesture. Moraes also defended his thesis that businessmen practiced conduct contrary to democracy, accusing the group of acting in a similar way to digital militias. The PF operation, authorized by the minister in August, was based on journalistic material.

during the program The Pings of the Isgives Young panthe commentator Ana Paula Henkel classified the minister Moraes as a ‘legal aberration’, since ‘an act here or an act there’ is wrong, but many decisions coming from the magistrate are not based on the law. “There are several acts, several personal persecutions and this legal aberration called Alexandre de Moraes”, he argued. The analyst again demanded the president of the Federal Senate for some action to be taken. “the father of the legal aberration is the senator Rodrigo Pacheco, who does not respect the Constitution, does not respect the votes he received for him to be, not only in the Senate, but as president of the House. And safeguard our Constitution when it is reviled. And it has been vilified always, almost daily by this legal monster that has been growing and creating tentacles. Now increasingly longer and interfering with other Powers and prerogatives”, he pointed out.

