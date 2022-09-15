Aneel wants to make Pix mandatory as an alternative for bill payment

Proposal will be open for contributions from society until October 31; other alternatives will remain valid

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Aneel wants to make Pix mandatory as an alternative for paying electricity bills



THE National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) want to make the pix a mandatory payments option. The proposal was presented at a meeting this Tuesday, 13, and will be open for contributions from society for the next 45 days, until October 31. The other forms of payment will remain valid. After this period, the matter will be voted on by the agency’s board of directors. If it is approved, energy distributors will have a period of 90 days to implement the measure. Today, payment via Pix is ​​optional. According to Aneel, the purpose of the public consultation is to provide access to the tool “for consumers in all concession and permission areas of distributors”.

Interested parties can send contributions from this Wednesday, 14th, by email ([email protected]). Also according to the agency, an agreement was signed with the Central Bank of Brazil to make Pix an option for paying bills for electricity bills, aiming to improve the consumer experience “since the compensation occurs instantly”, in addition to reduction of operating costs of distributors and modernization of collection and collection.