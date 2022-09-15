Another good dividend payer is emerging on the stock market, say analysts; know what the action is – Money Times

make money with dividends on the stock market is still a strategy sought after by investors who wish to profit in the long term.

In addition to companies in sectors such as banks, electrical and telecommunicationsa new company, which underwent a recent turnaround, emerges as a good payer dividendsaccording to analysts interviewed by the Money Times.

It is about taurus (TASA4), the only arms manufacturer listed on the Stock Exchange and headquartered in Rio Grande do Sul. In the second quarter, the company obtained a net profit of R$ 195 million, an increase of 186.3% compared to the previous year.

For Leonardo Piovesan, CNPI and fundamentalist analyst at Quantzed, the company has reached a new level of growth in recent years.

“Taurus’s worst moment is over. She managed to increase production capacity to meet the growing market. It is a little difficult to imagine that the company will have weaker results as in recent years”, he says.

In his view, the cash generation part is strong due to the sector and the investment that the company made to increase its capacity.

“She has a good chance of becoming a good dividend payer, as the director herself has been signaling”, she says.

Taurus went through a troubled moment at the beginning of the decade, culminating in a series of mistakes and difficulties that generated recurring losses.

However, the new management, which took over in 2018, started the company’s turnaround process, which resulted in profits. The stock has jumped 812% in five years.

Strong cash generation

According to Piovesan, the company has a strong cash flow.

“Taurus will start to have accumulated profit to be able to pay dividends. Until last year, she had accumulated losses on her balance sheet. She has zeroed that loss,” she explains.

Another possibility, already raised by the company, is that it would start paying quarterly dividends. “That would make dividends more predictable,” he says.

The debt resolved and the company’s net equity today in the positive allowed the taurus to distribute dividends in the first half of 2022 of approximately R$1.62 per share, representing a dividend yield of approximately 9.77% in the second semester.

Piovesan also explains that the investment cycle is not over yet, but it is close to the end, with a small capex compared to cash generation.

“This will allow it to end this investment cycle and still be able to pay dividends”, he adds.

Recession in the United States

The great concern now lies in the possible recession of the United Stateswhich faces a cycle of high interest rates to control the inflation.

Over the past two years, the company has had a good time, surfing the increased demand for weapons in United Stateswhich currently represents around 80% of its turnover.

To the bendorfeven after the reduction in demand for weapons in the world’s main arms market, the US, the taurus continues to show great capacity to generate cash and distribute dividends.

“We believe that this is the main reason to invest in the company, given that much of the growth has already occurred in previous years and an increase in demand for weapons in the US is not expected in our base case”, he states.

Piovesan points out that a stronger recession, which could affect spending power, has the potential to hurt Taurus. However, he recalls that the company has been working to improve its products.

“It has launched, had a good result and managed to strengthen the brand. And even in a weaker market, she can keep winning. market share on top of the competitors”, he adds.

Analyst Guilherme Gentile, from Dividends.me, points out that the big question is how much of this great demand will continue in the current year, “which makes it difficult to estimate how much the result will be.

“However, if it maintains the same profit as the previous year and distributes 50% of that profit, it would generate a dividend of R$ 2.67 per share”, completes Gentile.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and a lot of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most… Click here and follow our profile now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.