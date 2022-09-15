App promises to bring companies and users together to do research; extra income of up to R$ 3 THOUSAND?

If you have a cell phone with internet access, there is an application capable of offering you a great extra income. It is about PriceSurvey. The application makes a union between companies and users willing to offer their work, all this in an online and practical way. In addition, depending on the individual’s dedication, remuneration can become the main one.

In this way, the main objective of the application is precisely to bring portability and ease to companies looking for a certain type of service. In this case, price surveys. The option is still extremely favorable for those who wish to work in research. So, if you are interested in the subject and want to know more, you need to keep an eye on how it works.

Price survey app that guarantees extra income

First of all, it is necessary to understand the exact function of the PriceSurvey. The application serves as an intermediary between companies and the price search. This price search is a common practice among sellers, which consists of knowing the range of values ​​​​in certain places, considering the same product.

That is, companies need someone to check demand for these prices. Therefore, the price determines this role for individuals who are willing to undertake this research. That is, institutions contact the application, which immediately sends the instructions in question to registered users. Thus, these users need to follow the informed norms.

Normally, the rules consist of just going to certain places and photographing the labels, containing prices, codes, among other things. These photographs are sent to applicants, and payment takes place instantly, once the service is done as requested, of course. It is a “match“, between those who need the service, and those who are willing to perform. In addition, the flexibility of schedules is also an attraction.

Registration and remuneration information

Well, according to the CEO of Price Survey, Maycon Andrade, remuneration may depend on the availability of the registered individual. That is, payments are usually around R$100 to R$200, weekly. However, once a particular individual dedicates himself more to research, when available, the total payment can reach the amount of R$3 thousand, considering the monthly term. That is, about R$750.00 per week.

Therefore, to register, it is all very simple and practical. Currently, the platform is available for android (bityli.com/KuVXHzlI). but the expectation is that soon, the new version for the IOS, until the month of December. Therefore, just enter your personal data, as well as fill in the data requested by the application.

Furthermore, the availability of surveys depends on the estimated demand. That is, the more companies request, the more remuneration opportunities there are for registered users. However, the form of remuneration, as well as the specific information, are available in the information or help tab of the application itself, mentioned above. Finally, it is a great opportunity for those who wish to have this type of billing at the end of the month. It is worth checking out the rules and conditions.

