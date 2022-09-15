Apprehension of the passport of defaulters to force debt discharge should not have a deadline, says STJ

The STJ (Superior Court of Justice) understood, in a judgment held in the Third Panel, that the seizure of passports from defaulting persons, a measure considered coercive, can be imposed for a sufficient time to convince them that it is more advantageous to pay the debt of the than to stay without traveling abroad.

With this understanding, the Court’s collegiate denied habeas corpus requested by a woman who intended to recover her passport, seized two years ago to force her to pay a debt of attorney’s fees for loss of suit (amounts that the losing party in a lawsuit must pay to the winner’s lawyer).

According to the file, the woman, her daughter and her son-in-law lost a lawsuit and were sentenced, in April 2006, to pay legal fees stipulated, at the time, at R$120,000. The updated amount of the debt, with interest and monetary correction, is R$ 920 thousand.

In the execution brought by the lawyer who paid the fees, it was alleged that the mother and daughter were oil and fuel businessmen and that there were many other executions filed against them.

As, more than 15 years after the execution of the sentence, the debt was not paid and there was no pledge of assets by the defendants, the São Paulo Court of Justice upheld the judicial order to retain the passports.

To pay off the debt and have the document back, the woman offered 30% of her earnings as a retiree and pensioner – which would mean a monthly payment of approximately R$1,500.

The rapporteur of the vote that prevailed in the collegiate, Minister Nancy Andrighi, stated that, even if the amount of R$ 920 thousand was no longer updated or corrected from 2022, it would take 601 months, or 50 years, for the total settlement of the debt.

The minister pointed out that the debtor is 71 years old and that the average life expectancy of Brazilians, according to the IBGE, is 76.8 years. For Nancy Andrighi, “it is quite reasonable to infer that not even half of the debt will be paid using the method suggested by the patient, so that the absolute innocuousness of the measure is evidenced”.

According to the rapporteur, the proposal “is even disrespectful and offensive to the creditor and to the dignity of the Judiciary, insofar as crumbs are offered in exchange for a passport to the world and, perhaps, for definitive default”.

Passport seizure should bother debtor

Nancy Andrighi pointed out that atypical executive measures, especially coercive ones, do not go beyond the principle of patrimonial execution and are not judicial penalties imposed on the debtor.

According to the minister, atypical measures “must be granted and maintained as long as they manage to operate, on the debtor, personal restrictions capable of bothering to take him out of his comfort zone, especially with regard to his delights, his banquets. , its pleasures and its luxuries, all financed by the creditors”.

The temporal limitation of atypical coercive measures, according to the rapporteur, is an unprecedented issue in the STJ. For her, there should not be a pre-established fixed time for the duration of a coercive measure, which should last for a sufficient time to double the debtor’s reluctance.

“There is no factual circumstance justifying the unlocking of the patient’s passport and authorizing, before the debt is settled, the resumption of her international travels”, concluded Nancy Andrighi.

