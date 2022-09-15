Armenia says 105 of its soldiers died in battles with Azerbaijan | World

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Armenia says 105 of its soldiers died in battles with Azerbaijan | World 1 Views

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 105 Armenian military personnel had died in clashes with Azerbaijan in the past two days, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for the latest outbreak in the South Caucasus, in the confrontation known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a speech to Armenia’s parliament, Pashinyan said Azerbaijan had “established control” over some parts of Armenian territory as a result of the latest military clash, TASS news agency reported.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks to the Armenian parliament (Photo: Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN via REUTERS)

“If we say that Azerbaijan attacked Armenia, it means that they managed to establish control over some territories,” he said, according to TASS.

Armenia had reported 49 deaths on Tuesday, adding that the number was likely to rise. Azerbaijan reported 50 deaths among its service personnel.

Map Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh — Photo: Alexandre Mauro/G1

Pashinyan has resisted opposition calls to introduce martial law in Armenia, as the country did two years ago during a bloody six-week war with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying he still did not think it was necessary.

The fighting that broke out on Tuesday is the worst among the former Soviet republics since 2020.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Lula says that, if elected, he will occupy the Armed Forces with ‘more worthy things’ – News

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the PT, Luiz Inácio …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved