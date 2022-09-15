Arthur Elias criticizes the Brazilian regulation when analyzing Diany’s absence in the final

Corinthians plays another Brazilian Championship final, this time against Internacional. Preparing to enter the field in the first game this Sunday, at 11 am, the alvinegra team already knows that it will have to deal with the absence of Diany, who is suspended for the third yellow card. The fact, by the way, was reason for criticism of the coach.

When talking about how it has been planned to deal with the loss of the steering wheel, which had been an essential part and acting as a right-back, coach Arthur Elias showed dissatisfaction with the competition regulations. For him, the tournament’s dispute system leaves room for the possibility of zero yellow cards at the end of the group stage, which does not happen in the tournament.

“Of course I already think about it (how to deal with embezzlement), we have options, unfortunately Di took the third card, she is one of the players who played the most this year, it helped a lot, an experienced player, who plays more than one position.. . it happens in relation to the regulation, which I think is flawed, a championship with a first phase with 15 games and a playoff with up to six more games, could eliminate these cards before the playoffs. In Paulista it is like that, it could be in the Brazilian one. I think the regulation is flawed and this ends up harming some athletes, other teams also lost players… ideal would be to reduce this risk of losing athletes, but it’s the regulation, Diany is out”, began the coach at a press conference.

Soon after the criticism, the Corinthians coach showed confidence in his squad to deal with the absence for the match. Arthur also reinforced that since the beginning of the season, he assures the athletes that the solutions to the team’s problems are already within the squad.

“We have alternatives here, I’ve always said, everything we’ve been through this year, difficulties, absence due to injury, national team, I always said that the solution is here, within the group, themselves. There’s a lot of talk about hiring a defender, a full-back, whatever, because the team wasn’t gearing up, and I’ve always stressed that the solution is here, I believe in them a lot. They demonstrate this, that we have an alternative, and that each one that goes to the field will be prepared to help Corinthians”, said the coach.

Without Diany, then, Arthur will have to readjust his cast once more in the year. The coach can opt for the presence of Paulinha, the right-back, Mariza’s improvisation, as we have seen in other opportunities in the season, or even a new solution not yet tested. The question of choosing the coach will only be resolved at 11 am on Sunday, in Beira Rio, when the ball rolls for the first grand final.

