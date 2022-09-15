As ‘school CR7 and Messi’ is an example for Vinicius Jr. survive and parade your football amid controversy over dribbling in Spain

Brazilian has caused controversy for dribbling in LaLiga match

The name of Vinicius Jr. returned to the eye of the hurricane in Spain after the Real Madrid’s 4-1 thrashing of Mallorcalast Sunday (11), by LaLiga.

During the match, the Brazilian caused a lot of irritation to rivals for his dribbling attempts, being accused of making “flair” on the field and being charged even by Mallorca’s reserves.

Vinicius Junior’s name is not currently on the list of high-profile, perpetually targeted footballers who succumb to provocation, frustration, red haze or who simply have a little meanness coursing through their veins. The 22-year-old Brazilian is so far opting for the Lionel Messi/Cristiano Ronaldo school of “don’t make me angry because I won’t punch or kick you in retaliation… I’ll just score, or create, more goals against you.“

Messi played nearly 800 games for Barcelona, ​​so if he had been fouled, on average, six extremely conservative times every 90 minutes, that would mean he’s been kicked, tackled, obstructed, tripped, tackled, tackled nearly 5,000 times. Would you not react? Most of us would.

Only twice has Messi properly swung to the edge of full red haze in the club’s service. In the 2009 UEFA Super Cup final against Shakhtar Donetsk, when he placed his forehead dangerously close to Darijo Srna’s nose, the referee did not intervene. And then, in the 2021 Spanish Super Cup defeat to Athletic Club, when, after spending all night in the body, he landed a sassy right hook to the back of Asier Villalibre’s head and was, correctly, sent off for the only time in his long career in barcelona.

The context for this is that Vinicius is approaching a crossroads. He will be increasingly forced to choose how to channel and use the anger and heated feelings of injustice that are looming. Can he use them as fuel to burn the opposition? Or will he seek the kind of natural but punishable personal retribution that brings media opprobrium, yellow cards, red cards and suspensions?

Even at just 22 years old, the ultra-talented Brazilian is quickly becoming someone who can truly be considered one of the top five or six footballers in the world.

champion of LaLiga, top scorer in a Champions League final, partner of Karim Benzema on a 111-goal/assist production line last season alone, and now he’s hit the net in Real Madrid’s last five games for the first time in his career. Two of which, quite important, took place while Benzema was out injured.

It’s a natural, albeit unfortunate, by-product that opponents are targeting him. Coaches plan, their players, usually from less talented teams, to carry out the teasing, bullying and intimidation.

It happened again, not coincidentally, against Mallorca at the weekend – in that teammate Toni Kroos had to persuade Vinicius to end his rant against opposing coach Javier Aguirre and Carlo Ancelotti was asked to defend his winger after impressive 4 goals from Real Madrid. It wasn’t a coincidence as there were clear traces of bad blood and revenge (delayed since the last time the two faced each other) during the Spanish champions’ comeback win over the Islanders.

Ronaldo’s four red cards for Real Madrid, mostly expulsions for momentary losses of temper and some sort of attack, exclude him from being called a “Mary Poppins exemplar”. But given the treatment he also received while inspiring Real Madrid to major domestic and international achievements, his self-control and ability to redirect anger to score and win were definitely admirable.

Pablo Maffeo went after Vinicius – kicks, trips, barges, clashes. It was deliberate, it was a strategy, and it was a small taste of the dark arts that will now pursue this rare talent for the rest of its career.

The reason for the extra heat in this clash was that, in March, at the Visit Mallorca Stadium, Maffeo hit Vinicius in the right leg and left knee, with a ridiculous foul that referee Sanchez Martinez did not even score. A regrettable mistake. Maffeo, with the eager help of Martin Valjent as a henchman, went on to round two of his intimidation mission.

Frankly, Vinicius’ reactions were absolutely right. He is already the third most fouled player in LaLiga this season, he was violently checked by Maffeo before a quarter of an hour, and fell to the ground twice in the second half with the game balanced at 2-1 – but he used his fury at the referee’s attitude to good purpose.

With time running out, Vinicius was brave enough to catch the ball, several times, then drag possession to the corner of the field, where Maffeo jumped, missed and Valjent tackled him – earning a yellow card, giving a free-kick and wasting the valuable time Mallorca needed to have any remote chance of getting a draw.

Vinicius stood up, rang an already outraged crowd to raise their decibel levels on a sleepy Sunday afternoon and warned his two opponents, pointing to his badge, that if they ever wanted to come after him again, he was ready. With the scent of battle in his nostrils, he pressed Valjent, blocked a passage and howled in triumph (although it was the most positive for his team that was winning 3-1, but the hero of this story was still burning with fury like fuel) .

As long as it’s like this, it’s fine.

What sparked a little controversy and caused Ancelotti to be questioned after the match was when Maffeo made a last, desperate attempt to cut Vinicius’ ankle and Mallorca coach Aguirre praised his full-back. The Brazilian burst out to warn the 63-year-old Mexican coach, the optimist, at a time when things were threatening to boil over. But crucially, they didn’t.

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti later argued: “Vinicius is special for the way he plays. Opponents can get angry because he dribbles and they get angrier than ever when they’re losing. But that’s football.. Vinicius has great quality and talent and he should never change. I think he shows respect for the referee and rivals and if he ever changes I would remind him to do so.”

Throughout my career, I’ve seen it all in terms of provocation and retaliation while reporting games: Zidane headbutting Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final, Dennis Wise catching Nicky Butt’s shorts as Chelsea beat Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in 1999, pulling a hair out of his leg and the United midfielder reacting in violent rage before being sent off during a 5-0 defeat. Even the calm and placid Andrés Iniesta admitting that he frustratedly kicked former teammate Mark van Bommel during the 2010 World Cup final when Spain were constantly being kicked from pillar to post by the Netherlands, and could have been sent off.

Which route will Vinicius choose now? The elite, hard-headed “winners” way, where only minor losses of temper tarnish a long and beautiful career? Or the angry, hot-headed, “taking justice into their own hands” that so many naturally flamboyant artists find it impossible to resist when they’re kicked, abused and teased? His eventual status as a true great and his prospects of lifting the Ballon d’Or may be the answer.