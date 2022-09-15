Auren’s Dilemma: M&As or Dividends?

Auren Energia – the company that was born from the merger of Cesp with the energy assets of Votorantim and CPP Investments – is facing a dilemma.

‘Overcapitalized’ and underleveraged, the question among investors is whether the company will move towards being a great payer of dividends or a great allocator of capital.

“The market will have to wait a little longer to find that out,” CEO Fabio Zanfelice told the Brazil Journal. According to him, Auren is analyzing “various M&As opportunities”, which has taken up 80% of CFO Mario Bertoncini’s time.

But, as it signaled when it lost CEEE-G to CSN in July, the company is not willing to buy “any asset at any return” – even more so at a time when the market rates are still very compressed.

“If we don’t find deals that make sense, we are going to increase the distribution of dividends,” said Fabio, without setting a deadline for this decision. “What cannot happen is to distribute the cash and then an opportunity arises and we have to make a follow-on.”

Auren ended the second quarter with R$3.3 billion in cash. The ratio between net debt and EBITDA is 1.8x. In addition to cash and balance sheet space, Auren can still use Cesp’s accumulated losses to unlock value in acquisitions.

The company has also been discussing in court since 2013 an indemnity from the Union on account of the non-renewal of the concession of the Três Irmãos plant under the conditions of MP 579, of the Dilma Rousseff government.

In this process, Auren has to receive an ‘uncontroversial’ amount of R$ 1.7 billion – which would give between R$ 3 billion and R$ 4 billion in updated values. But the company is discussing an additional amount in court and, if it wins, it can receive more than twice as much damages.

The market speculates on the possibility of Auren entering into an agreement and guaranteeing the receipt, from 2024, of the ‘uncontroversial’ value, giving up what is still under discussion.

Due to the relevance of the values ​​- almost a third of the market cap of the company, of R$ 15 billion – the CEO says he does not comment on the process, but that the “subject is evaluated weekly by the company”.

For a manager, Auren has a good problem. “Money pours in all over the place,” he said. “The issue is that in this scenario of energy supply and demand, it is not so obvious to reinvest money in the sector.”

For him, losing CEEE-G was bad for Auren on the one hand, but it showed a discipline in capital allocation that was well received by the market. “Let’s see if they keep that patience,” said the manager, who sees the possibility of CPP pushing for investments.

According to Fabio, this should not happen. “If we do something without discipline, we will be devaluing this asset that is also theirs”, said the executive.

Auren – the name is a mix of ‘aurora’ with renewable energies – is positioning itself as a diversified company with hydro, solar and wind generation sources, including hybrid projects. The company also has investments greenfield relevant on the horizon: the pipeline to be developed in the next 5 years can increase installed capacity by 33%.

Ana Paula Ragazzi