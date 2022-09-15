AUTHORIZED: Movement of the FGTS 2022 account can be done through THESE locations; Look

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a benefit of the right of the worker who carries out a formal activity. In principle, the benefit is a kind of savings, with the objective of receiving deposits that are paid by the employer monthly, equivalent to 8% of the salary paid to the employee.

First of all, it is important to highlight that the money, however, can only be withdrawn by the worker in specific situations, according to the law. Being fired without just cause may authorize the release of the FGTS. However, if you want to follow the movement of values, see the following means.

FGTS application

The application FGTS Worker is the easiest option to have access to all information concerning the fund. Just download it on your device and consult data such as deposits, addresses of the nearest service points, among others, all with a few clicks on your cell phone.

Box website

At first, to access the website of the Federal Savings Bankjust inform the CPF, NIS or e-mail, in addition to the registered password.

You can then check all the details of the FGTS, such as postings made in the last six months, plus employer data and the last update date. In the same channel it is also possible to issue an extract of the FGTS.

SMS

In addition to the above options, Caixa provides a free service for sending messages via SMS. The worker can choose this way to stay informed of the movement of his FGTS account through the application FGTSCaixa website or Caixa self-service room.

However, by opting for this service, the customer will no longer receive the bimonthly paper statement at the address indicated. The action serves to avoid the exacerbated consumption of the material.

FGTS profit

To advance some details to the worker, the Federal Government annually distributes the FGTS profit calculated in the previous year. In this sense, each holder receives an amount that varies, according to the balance he has in his account at the time the calculation took place. The amount is incorporated into the fund and can only be withdrawn in specific cases.

Who can receive the FGTS?

To gain access to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), the worker must fit into the following situations:

First, workers hired by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT);

domestic workers;

Rural workers;

Temporary workers (hired for a determined time to provide services);

Intermittent workers (hired without a working day or fixed salary, earning for the hours worked);

Independent workers (who are hired by a union and have no employment relationship, but provide services to several companies);

Safreiros (rural workers who work only during the harvest period)

Finally, professional athletes.

Finally, non-employed directors can also be included in this list, provided it is the decision of the employing company.