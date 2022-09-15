AUXÍLIO BRASIL: Loan Caixa Tem is available in September; see how to request

THE Federal Savings Bank available through the application box has a line of credit that can be contracted by the more than 20 million beneficiaries of the Brazil aid. Interested parties can access the service this September.

The new service was designed as a strategy for the Federal governmentin order to boost the country’s economy. It is worth mentioning that because it is a loan, it is possible that the number of debtors will increase, the amount that can be contracted is up to R$ 3 thousand.

Auxílio Brasil: Who can apply for a Caixa Tem loan?

According to Caixa Econômica, the credit line is aimed at two groups. See what they are below:

Loan for Individuals (includes negatives and Brazil Assistance)

Contracting from R$300 to R$1,000, according to the applicant’s ability to pay;

Interest rate from 1.95% to 3.60% per month;

Payment in installments of 12 to 24 months;

Hiring through the Caixa Tem app;

People with debts from R$ 3 thousand cannot apply for credit.

Loan for Legal Entities (MEI)

Credit from R$ 1,500 to R$ 3,000, according to the applicant’s ability to pay;

Interest rate from 1.99% to 3.60% per month

Installment from 18 to 24 months;

Hiring in person at a Caixa branch;

Companies with debts from R$ 3 thousand cannot apply for credit.

How to apply for a loan through Caixa Tem?

See the step by step on how to apply for the loan through the app:

On the Caixa Tem home screen, tap the “Digital SIM – Caixa Tem Loan” tab; When you are in the chat, choose “Contratar Crédito CAIXA Tem”; Then answer the question of how the money will be used, whether for business or personal use; After that, click on “Continue and reply” to go to the next screen; Now, inform the amount you want to contract, within the limits offered by Caixa; Choose the due date and the amount of the installments so that they fit your budget; The system will show all the data entered. If you have to make any changes, click on “Change values”; At this point, check that everything is correct and enter the Caixa Tem password; Ready! Now just wait for the analysis of the Box.