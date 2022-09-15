Auxílio Brasil: Paying BRL 600 per month in 2023 will require adjustment in tax rules, assesses IFI | Economy

The eventual decision, by the next government, to maintain Auxílio Brasil with monthly installments of R$ 600 in 2023 will require an adjustment in the country’s tax rules. The assessment is contained in a report by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), linked to the Senate, released this Wednesday (14).

In the entity’s analysis, the payment of the R$ 600 installment to 21.6 million families next year does not fit within the federal spending ceiling.

The spending cap is a constitutional rule approved in 2016 and in force since 2017. It was proposed by the Michel Temer government and approved by the National Congress with the aim of reducing the country’s indebtedness. By the norm, most of the expenses of the Union (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) are limited to the inflation of the previous year.

“Maintaining the additional benefit would require adjustments to the budget and eventually to the fiscal rules, whether to make the additional expenditure exceptional to the cap rule, or to accommodate the expenditure to the existing rule,” concluded the institution.

The 2023 Budget proposal, sent by the government to the National Congress at the end of August, does not include a forecast for an increase in Auxílio Brasil. The average value included in the text is R$ 405.

The current amount, of R$ 600, was approved by Congress in the PEC, which granted benefits in the middle of the electoral period. This monthly amount, however, is only valid until December of this year.

Brazil aid in 2023: Bolsonaro promises R$600, but budget foresees R$405

As a result, according to the version of the 2023 Budget sent to Congress, the benefit returns to a level close to the original R$400 next year.

In the message sent to Congress along with the budget proposal, the government says that it will “make efforts” to achieve aid of R$600 in 2023 – but does not indicate which alternatives will be sought.

The best-placed candidates in polls of voting intentions, so far, advocate keeping Auxílio Brasil at at least R$600 in 2023 – or replacing the aid with some social program of similar value and format.

The IFI estimates that extending the benefit by BRL 600 would represent an increase of BRL 51.8 billion in mandatory spending over the next year.

“If the option is to keep Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 next year, the government will need, at an opportune time, to disclose how this payment would be made in compliance with the constitutional rule of the spending ceiling,” said the IFI.

If, in 2023, the R$600 benefit is incorporated within the cap rule, the IFI assesses that there is risk of compression of discretionary expenses – as the free expenditures of ministries are called.

This is because an increase in Auxílio Brasil would require cuts in non-compulsory expenditure, that is, investment and spending by the Ministries, such as health, education, inspection and public security, among others.

In the institution’s calculation, the minimum amount of discretionary expenses necessary for the operation of the public machine next year is R$ 122 billion.

But if the additional payment of BRL 200 is incorporated into the ceiling, discretionary expenses would fall from BRL 115.7 billion to BRL 63.9 billion, which, in the IFI’s assessment, presents “high possibility of stoppage in the operation of the public machine”.

In the event that expenditures are outside the rule, the institution assesses that the impact would be via increase in the primary deficit (from +0.1% to -0.9% of GDP).

The primary deficit occurs when tax revenues are below expenditures, disregarding the interest on the public debt. The result encompasses the federal government, states, municipalities and state-owned companies.

In an interview with GloboNews, the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), said that the maintenance of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 in 2023 will depend on the approval of a proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) , to change the spending ceiling, or a provisional measure providing for the opening of extraordinary credit – that is, outside the ceiling.