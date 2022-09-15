Bank deposited BRL 259 billion in family account by accident, but joy did not last long

An American family received a billion dollar deposit made by a bank by accident. The value of US$ 50 billion (R$ 259 billion in the current currency exchange rate) was in the bank account for just four days. The mistake surprised Chase Bank customers in the state of Louisiana, in the United States.

The case, which took place in July 2011, left the family of realtor Darren James briefly billionaires. He and his wife were checking the finances at the end of June, when they noticed the huge amount deposited in the account.





Although it was nothing more than a mistake on the part of the bank, the James family was quite shocked by the amount. “This isn’t like a one-zero or two-zero error, it’s someone who slept on top of the keyboard. I was excited for sure. Really surprised how it got there and wondered if I had a rich uncle who gave it to me,” Darren told CNN in an interview.

The following Tuesday, the joy ended and the family’s account returned to normal. “We’re still trying to figure out what happened, why it happened, how it happened, but we know we’re not the only ones this happened to. The concern is if my account was compromised (…). We haven’t heard anything from anyone,” he explained. Darren, who was quite worried at the time.





Chase Bank, which generated the billions in error for the family, explained the failure to CNN. “We had a technical glitch a few weeks ago that affected a limited number of accounts. The issue was resolved a day later and all accounts are showing accurate balances,” the company said.

The bank’s statement contradicts Darren, who explained that the money was returned just three days later. Even so, neither he nor his family spent any part of the deposited amount accidentally.





As CNN explained, in cases of accidental deposit by the bank, account holders should not spend the amount. The reasons are obvious: in addition to having to return the amount and pay fees, such people can be accused of crimes, since they are spending money that does not belong to them.



