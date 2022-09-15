Banrisul (BRSR6) will raise BRL 300 million in LFs, Alupar (ALUP11) sells plant for BRL 185 million and more

This Thursday’s corporate news brings Banrisul’s fundraising, plant sale by Alupar and sale of Petros shares in BRF.

Check out the highlights:

Banrisul (BRSR6)

Banrisul’s board of directors approved the funding of R$300 million via financial bills. 600 bonds will be issued, with a unit value of R$ 500 thousand. The letters will be issued on September 16 and will be valid for 10 years.

In another statement, LSV Asset Management reported that it had reduced its stake in the capital of the Rio Grande do Sul bank. After the sale of Banrisul’s class B preferred shares, the manager now holds 4.99% of the shares. LSV stated that it had no intention of changing the bank’s control or management structure and that it sold the shares for investment purposes only.

The company sold control of the Ijuí plant for R$ 186.5 million. The buyer is Foz do Rio Claro Energia, which is also a subsidiary of Alupar. The purpose of the transaction is to obtain synergy gains between the company’s power generation assets. Foz do Rio Claro acquired 58.85% of the voting capital of Ijuí and 51% of the total capital.

BRF announced that it had received a notification from Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social (Petros) informing that it had sold common shares issued by BRF and that its holdings now, in aggregate, total 53,801,228 common shares, corresponding to 4.97% of the total of common shares issued by the Company.

Petros also stated that the purpose of the equity interest in BRF is strictly investment, not aiming to change the Company’s shareholding control or administrative structure.

In addition, it informed that, above all, it does not have subscription warrants, share subscription rights and share purchase options and debentures convertible into shares issued by BRF.

OGMA, a subsidiary of Embrear in Portugal, started the training process to support and maintain the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft. The company will also be able to make modifications to the planes that meet the requirements of current and future customers in the region.

Log-In – Logística Intermodal SA announced that the settlement of the 1st (first) issue of the Company’s book-entry commercial notes has been completed. 130,000 book-entry commercial notes were issued, with a unit face value of R$1,000.00, totaling R$130 million.

The maturity period is three years. The offer was strictly and exclusively aimed at professional investors. The funds will be allocated to investment commitments and the Company’s cash reinforcement.

Méliuz announced that its Board of Directors of the Company approved the issuance of new shares and the increase of the Company’s capital stock, within the authorized limit, due to the exercise of stock options under the Stock Option Plan of the Company approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 1, 2020.

With the capital increase, 7,685 (seven thousand, six hundred and eighty-five) new common, registered, book-entry shares with no par value will be issued. The issue price was R$0.00166667 for each share.

Related