Barbara says she masturbated in confinement

During the beginning of tonight’s “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV), a game of truth or dare played in the kitchen by Bárbara, Tati, Kerline, Strawberry Shortcake and Ingrid heated up the atmosphere in the house.

During Tati’s turn to ask Barbara, she asked the actress if she had “touched a crab ***” in confinement.

Before being confined to the headquarters of “The Farm”, the cast spent a few days confined in a hotel.

“Certainly,” confirmed Barbara, laughing.

Tati joked that it was “light”, and Barbara added:

“Not lightly, love. I took my vibrator”, said the actress, laughing.

A short time later, PlayPlus signal 1 left the girls’ game and switched to a tree house conversation between Iran, Deborah and Shayan, then returned to the kitchen.

