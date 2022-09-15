Bayern star has home robbed during Champions League match against Barcelona; Thieves took BRL 2.6 million

Thomas Müller had his home robbed while on the field in the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona

O Bayern Munchen won the barcelona last Tuesday (13) by 2 to 0 for the Champions League and fired into the lead of group C. However, as the match took place, Thomas Müller had his house robbed.

According to the German newspaper Bildaround 22:00 (local time), the attacker’s residence was invaded. Around 500,000 euros (R$ 2.6 million) in cash, jewelry and other valuables were taken. There is no trace of the thieves and investigations are ongoing.

Bayern Munich captain Müller left the Allianz Arena straight home to follow the investigation. The German club claimed to journalists in the mixed zone that the striker would not pass through the venue due to personal problems.

See the statement from the Bavarian police below:

Last night, around 10pm, the police received notification of a robbery at a house in the municipality of Otterfing through an alarm center, so several patrols went to the property to check it out. While just a few minutes later the first patrol from the Holzkirchen police station arrived at the residential building, at least two unknown criminals fled through the garden to an adjacent field and escaped in the dark.

As a result, other emergency services, as well as service dog trainers and a police helicopter, alerted the Otterfing community to an intensive search for the fugitives. However, the search efforts have not been successful so far.

During the ongoing search for the perpetrators, the initial investigations at the crime scene were taken over by the permanent criminal service of the Rosenheim Criminal Police Inspectorate, which is now continued by the Miesbach Criminal Police Station due to responsibility. The robbers stole money, jewelry and valuables in the six-figure range.