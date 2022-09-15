Be careful not to fall for scams

The Federal Justice Council (CJF) released the payment of precatories. The resources were sent to the TRFs (Regional Federal Courts), where the actions take place. But care must be taken because scammers are contacting those who are entitled and asking for money in advance for this release. See below how not to become a victim of this.

Precatórios are documents that recognize a debt owed by the government to a citizen. They are issued when an action is brought against the city hall, the State or the Union.

Who is entitled to receive precatories? Will be entitled to receive this year who had amounts released by the Court between July 2, 2020 and July 1, 2021. These are cases prior to the PEC of the Precatórios, approved in 2021. The PEC intended to guarantee resources to pay the Auxílio Brasil and, therefore, suspended new payments until 2026.

How do I know if I’m covered? For this, it is necessary to consult the process itself on the internet or through a search in the list of each TRF.

Usually, lawyers advise clients about the progress of cases.

See how to consult the precatories in each TRF:

TRF 1: covers DF and states AC, AM, AP, BA, GO, MA, MG, MT, PA, PI, RO, RR and TO, available here

TRF 2: from ES and RJ, available here

TRF 3: from SP and MS, available here

TRF 4: from PR, RS, and SC , available here. In this case, you need to access the link and click on “Federal Public Treasury”. This will generate a list of the contemplated processes

, available here. In this case, you need to access the link and click on “Federal Public Treasury”. This will generate a list of the contemplated processes TRF 5: from AL, CE, PB, PE, RN and SE, available here

When the money is released, do I receive it right away? The TRF 2 began to pay this Wednesday (14) the amounts related to precatories between July 2nd of last year and April 2nd of this year.

TRF 5 started paying on September 5

TRF3 and TRF 4 made the values ​​available as of August 31.

TRF 1 has not yet informed the dates.

How to receive? O lawyer Felipe Penteado balera explained to UOL that the amounts will be deposited directly into the insured’s account.

Before, it was necessary for the beneficiary to go to the bank to request payment, but that changed during the pandemic.

scam alert

As information about legal proceedings is public, scammers can impersonate lawyers by phone or app messages, trying to gain an advantage.

Balera reports that he has already had a client victim of a coup attempt. According to him, the insured received a message via app from a person posing as an office secretary.

In the message, the person even informed the release of the amounts and made bank details available so that the payment of legal fees could be made.

In contact with the lawyer responsible for the process in court, the beneficiary realized that the contact was a scam.

“A person contacted us via WhatsApp pretending to be a secretary. This person also used the name of our office and the full name of one of our lawyers. Upon learning of the case, we immediately communicated to all clients about the scam”, he says. .

The lawyer also warned that this false contact can occur by phone, email or even letter. Once the payment is made, the scammer disappears, and the beneficiary is left at the loss.

Quintanilha also reinforces that it is common for beneficiaries to receive calls from scammers with requests for payment for the precatories to be released.

“It is important to emphasize that you do not have to pay anything to receive a precatory. There are many frauds in which they get information on the internet and say that there is a need for a deposit, sometimes they even use the name of the responsible office”, says the professor.

Selling a precatory is legal, but beware of losses

There is also the sale of precatories at a discount. It is not a crime, and it occurs via contract. But you have to be careful not to lose money.

As a precatory can take time to be paid, there is a parallel market of buyers of these debts. They pay the person an amount, but at a discount, and are entitled to receive the full amount later.

If the court order is R$100,000, the buyer offers R$80,000 (a 20% discount), for example.

How do I know if the payment is due? According to Balera, there is a money order. Those who have food credit ranging from 60 to 180 minimum wages receive it first.

Elderly people, people with disabilities or serious illnesses are also considered a priority.

Then, other food credits that exceed 180 salaries are paid.

Finally, non-food credit resources are deposited. The TRF of each region provides a list on its website informing who will be awarded with the payments.

Those not named need to wait for the next release of resources.

In case of death of the beneficiary, the right to the precatory passes to the heirs.