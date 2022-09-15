Before Anitta, Rita Lee also criticized the treatment given to Brazilians at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio



Rio – Singer Anitta caused controversy last Monday when she criticized the production of Rock in Rio. The artist performed on Palco Mundo, in 2019, and said that she never intends to set foot on the festival again. Also according to Anitta, Brazilian artists do not receive the same treatment as foreigners.

With all this controversy, internet users rescued an interview between Rita Lee and Marília Gabriela, in 1991. In the chat, the presenter says that Rita is one of the great names of national rock and asks why she did not participate in the second edition from Rock in Rio. Rita, then, basically makes the same criticisms as Anitta.

“(I didn’t participate) By great luck. I really like festivals, I think this planetary thing is cool. Then I thought that, in the first Rock in Rio, which I participated, there was something very strange behind it. Brazilian musicians -, [ficou] kind of like a guinea pig there. To test the light, test the sound… Can’t rehearse…”, she stated.

“On the night I made [minha apresentação], was that of Ozzy Osbourne. And suddenly he had the [imita reverência] and I had to snuggle into the thing. And I felt like it wasn’t just me, it was everyone else. A great lack of respect. Then, in the second, I said: ‘You know what? I won’t,” concluded the rocker.