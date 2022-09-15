Bolsonaro campaign legal acted to stifle crisis

posted on 09/15/2022 08:31



(credit: Reproduction/@Veramagalhaesjornalista)

Former Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and lawyer for Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign, Tarcísio Vieira, acted to try to contain the crisis caused by the attack by state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans-SP) on journalist Vera Magalhães. From him came the warning for the committee to react quickly to mitigate the risks of a judicial process that affects not only the election of the candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) but also that of President Jair Bolsonaro himself.

Taken by Tarcísio de Freitas’ team to the TV Cultura studios, where a debate would be held with the candidates for the São Paulo government, the deputy attacked journalist Vera Magalhães with a cell phone in his hand and hurled insults. The press professional has become a target of Bolsonaristas since President Bolsonaro attacked her in a TV debate after a question about a drop in the number of vaccinations in the country.

One of the proposals evaluated by the president’s campaign was Bolsonaro himself repudiating the deputy’s attitude, but with a defense of press freedom, while saying that PT governments want to control the media. But the idea was discarded because of the president’s history of attacks on the same journalist. The concern raised by lawyer Tarcísio Vieira in the campaign took into account the risk of the issue being taken to court in São Paulo against the deputy, with an impact on Bolsonaro’s own campaign.

The solution found was a public demonstration by deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the president. It was up to him to post on social network a condemnation of the aggression. Eduardo’s choice was not for nothing. He had political disagreements with Douglas Garcia. Once allies, the president’s son and the state deputy fought in 2020 after Douglas involved Eduardo in the case of the dossiers made against leftist militants. The candidate for the São Paulo government also came out publicly to condemn the aggression against the journalist. Tarcísio de Freitas used his social network to criticize the deputy’s conduct.

Among the president’s allies, the aggression against the journalist, at first, was treated as a laughing stock. Because of Bolsonaro’s attacks on Vera Magalhães, some people close to them even shared messages with derogatory comments towards the journalist.