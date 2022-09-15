Bolsonaro declares spending of only R$ 30 thousand on September 7 – 09/14/2022 – Poder

The campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) filed at 11:30 pm this Tuesday (13) the partial accountability of the candidate and declared that it had spent only BRL 30,000 on the elections on September 7 in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro. January.

According to the document, the president’s campaign costs were reduced to R$22,000 for capturing images of the events and R$7,900 for leasing 300 railings in Rio.

The official Independence Day military parades, to which Bolsonaro for months called on the population to attend, were followed by campaign rallies in which the president was the main star, having addressed his opponents with attacks and requests for votes, without mentioning the president. Bicentennial of Independence.

By using official commemorations to embody campaign rallies, Bolsonaro may have committed a series of electoral crimes, in the view of experts, among them abuse of economic power or abuse of the exercise of function. The opposition filed an Electoral Judicial Investigation Action.

The resolution of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that regulates the rendering of accounts of candidates establishes that “the failure to present partial rendering of accounts in a timely manner or their delivery in a way that does not correspond to the effective movement of resources characterizes a serious infraction, unless justified by the Electoral Court, to be determined at the time of the judgment of the final rendering of accounts”.

By law, candidates have to present the partial rendering of accounts by September 13, with a breakdown of all their income and expenses incurred by September 8.

For comparison, Bolsonaro made a detailed statement of expenditures for the inaugural campaign event, which he held in Juiz de Fora, on August 16.

About this event, there is a breakdown of estimable amounts of expenses with capturing images, translating pounds, metal detectors, renting railings, wi-fi, chemical toilets and costs generically described as “president’s rally”, among others.

On the 7th of September in Brasília, Bolsonaro used a sound truck funded by supporters and parked on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, next to where he had watched the military parade minutes earlier. He has addressed tens of thousands of supporters.

Later, in Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro again spoke in a campaign tone on Copacabana beach, where there was also an official event for the September 7 holiday and for the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence.

Bolsonaro denies that he abused power during the demonstrations and says that institutional acts were separate from political rallies.

“What abuse of power? I didn’t spend a cent. I paid all my expenses, there was a clear separation between the civic-military act and the act outside,” Bolsonaro said in a broadcast on social networks, the day after September 7.

THE Sheet contacted the campaign office on Wednesday morning, but there was no response until the publication of this report.

The Electoral Justice has been moving towards only accepting corrections in the final accounts of the campaigns, delivered after the election, if the candidate proves to have had a plausible reason for not having made the complete declaration within the period established by law – an event made by supporters and that he only became aware of later, for example.

Even if the costs of part of Bolsonaro’s rallies were financed by donations — a sound truck donated by supporters, for example — these amounts must be included in the candidate’s accountability as donations received, estimated in cash.

The group of ruralists that articulated the tractor parade in the September 7 commemorations, entitled Movimento Brasil Verde e Amarelo, was also the one who took sound cars to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, where Bolsonaro spoke.

Renting two stereo cars would have cost around R$5,000 each. The third sound car positioned on the Esplanade, according to organizers, was loaned free of charge by the owner of the vehicle.

The TSE resolution allows for expenses to be declared by a common candidate, but only in the case of the use of party headquarters or electoral propaganda materials.

On the TSE’s electoral data dissemination website, until this Wednesday morning, there was no statement of expenditures by the PL, the president’s party. According to the rules, the Court has until this Thursday (15) to make the partial rendering of accounts public.

A serious infraction, which is the case of omission or non-delivery of the partial declaration, may result in the rejection of the applicant’s accounts. If this occurs, this is one of the elements that, in a different action, may result in the cancellation of any mandate obtained.

In all, Bolsonaro has declared revenue so far of BRL 27.5 million, with BRL 13.5 million from the party fund and BRL 2 million from the electoral fund (estimable in cash).

Bolsonaro has always been critical of the use of public funds in electoral campaigns and, in 2020, he even recommended his supporters not to vote for candidates who used these funds.

The biggest private donors to Bolsonaro’s campaign so far are ruralists Oscar Luiz Cervi (R$1 million) and Odilio Balbinotti Filho (R$600,000) and former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet (R$501,000).

The campaign registered just under 100 donors of R$1 and even cents (R$0.01, for example).

A movement of supporters encouraging the donation of R$ 1 or similar amounts to the president’s campaign has generated bureaucratic and accounting difficulties for the ticket.

The idea behind the supporters’ action is that all those who vote for Bolsonaro donate low amounts to the campaign, which is obliged to issue numbered electoral receipts.

With that, they would have a parameter against alleged fraud in electronic voting machines, although to date there is no plausible indication in this regard.

The biggest expenses declared until now by the campaign of the President of the Republic are mostly with advertising on radio and TV and with the production of material for the internet.