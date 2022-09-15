Bolsonaro is 13 points ahead of Lula

posted on 09/15/2022 09:03 / updated on 09/15/2022 10:52
(credit: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
A new Brasmarket survey, commissioned by the Rio de Janeiro Supermarkets Association, released this Thursday (9/15), shows President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the forefront of the presidential race. According to the stimulated poll (when the names are presented to the interviewee), the president has 43.5% of the voting intentions. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears next, with 30.5%.
Ciro Gomes, from PDT, appears in third position, with 7.6% of voting intentions. Simone Tebet (MDB) is fourth with 4.6%. Then came Soraya Thronicke (Union), with 0.8%; Felipe D’Ávila (New), 0.3%; Father Kelmon (PTB), 0.2%; Sofia Manzano (PCB), 0.2%; Constituent Eymael (DC) has less than 0.1%; Leonardo Péricles (UP) and Vera Batista (PSTU) did not score. White and null votes reach 6.8% and undecided, 5.3%.
stimulated research
- jair Bolsonaro (PL): 43.5%
- Luiz Inácio Squid da Silva (PT): 30.5%
- Cyrus Gomes (PDT): 7.6%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 4.6%
- Soraya Thronicke (Union): 0.8%
- Felipe d’Ávila (New): 0.3%
- Father Kelmon (PTB): 0.2%
- Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.2%
- Constituent Eymael (DC): less than 0.1%
- Leonardo Pericles (UP) and Vera Batista (PSTU): 0.0%
- Blanks and nulls: 6.8%
- Undecided: 5.3%
Spontaneous search
- jair Bolsonaro (PL): 40.2%
- Luiz Inácio Squid da Silva (PT): 28.4%
- Cyrus Gomes (PDT): 6.1%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 3.3%
- Soraya Thronicke (Union): 0.5%
- Felipe d’Ávila (New): 0.3%
- Others: less than 0.1%
- Blanks and Nulls: 6
- Undecided: 15.3%
The survey was carried out between September 10 and 14, with 2,400 interviews in 504 cities in the five regions of the country. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2 percentage points. The research is registered with the TSE under number BR-01527/2022. It was carried out by Brasmarket Analysis and Market Research, at the request of the Rio de Janeiro Supermarkets Association, at a cost of R$ 50 thousand.
Of the 2,400 interviews carried out, 53% are women and 47% are men. The distribution by age group is distributed as follows: from 16 to 24 years old (14%); from 25 to 44 years (20%); from 35 to 44 years (21%); from 45 to 49 years (24%); aged 60 or over (21%). Regarding the level of education, 11% of respondents are illiterate, 30% have completed elementary school, 43% have completed high school and 16% have higher education (complete/incomplete). By family income, the distribution was as follows: 60.1% earn up to one minimum wage; 20.3% from one to two minimums; 12.8% from two to five minimums; more than five minimums represent 6.4% and 0.3 did not inform.