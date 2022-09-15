Bolsonaro is 13 points ahead of Lula

posted on 09/15/2022 09:03 / updated on 09/15/2022 10:52



(credit: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

A new Brasmarket survey, commissioned by the Rio de Janeiro Supermarkets Association, released this Thursday (9/15), shows President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the forefront of the presidential race. According to the stimulated poll (when the names are presented to the interviewee), the president has 43.5% of the voting intentions. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears next, with 30.5%.

Ciro Gomes, from PDT, appears in third position, with 7.6% of voting intentions. Simone Tebet (MDB) is fourth with 4.6%. Then came Soraya Thronicke (Union), with 0.8%; Felipe D’Ávila (New), 0.3%; Father Kelmon (PTB), 0.2%; Sofia Manzano (PCB), 0.2%; Constituent Eymael (DC) has less than 0.1%; Leonardo Péricles (UP) and Vera Batista (PSTU) did not score. White and null votes reach 6.8% and undecided, 5.3%.

The survey was carried out between September 10 and 14, with 2,400 interviews in 504 cities in the five regions of the country. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2 percentage points. The research is registered with the TSE under number BR-01527/2022. It was carried out by Brasmarket Analysis and Market Research, at the request of the Rio de Janeiro Supermarkets Association, at a cost of R$ 50 thousand.

Of the 2,400 interviews carried out, 53% are women and 47% are men. The distribution by age group is distributed as follows: from 16 to 24 years old (14%); from 25 to 44 years (20%); from 35 to 44 years (21%); from 45 to 49 years (24%); aged 60 or over (21%). Regarding the level of education, 11% of respondents are illiterate, 30% have completed elementary school, 43% have completed high school and 16% have higher education (complete/incomplete). By family income, the distribution was as follows: 60.1% earn up to one minimum wage; 20.3% from one to two minimums; 12.8% from two to five minimums; more than five minimums represent 6.4% and 0.3 did not inform.