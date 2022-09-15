Bolsonaro ordered reversal of cut in Popular Pharmacy, says Guedes

Minister said the president called him and demanded a measure to avoid a reduction in the program’s budget

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) denied this Wednesday (14.Sep.2022) that the government will make cuts in the Popular Pharmacy program. He said he spoke by phone with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) earlier and was asked to reverse the budget reduction of the program that distributes free medicines.

Guedes said that there was a problem due to lack of cash and the Civil House reduced the money from the Popular Pharmacy program to 2023. However, the presidency will send a message to Congress to reverse the reduction.

“The Economy Minister does not cut anything. Who cuts is the Civil House “said Guedes. “In one of these, the Popular Pharmacy is cut. Clearly, the president is committed. Today he calls me, ‘how can a business like that?’”, reported.

The government reduced the budget for the program by 60%. It went from R$ 2.04 billion in this year’s Budget to R$ 804 million.

“No one is going to cut the Popular Pharmacy”, said Guedes. The minister explained that part of the RP9, the rapporteur’s amendments, will be used to pay for the program or the ministry will seek money elsewhere.

The minister commented on the topic at the event Latam Retail Show Congresso&Expo, in São Paulo.