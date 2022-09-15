Bolsonaro’s trip and the forced absence of Mourão and Lira leave the Presidency in the hands of Pacheco

Vice-President and Speaker of the Chamber cannot temporarily assume command of the Executive in the period of six months before the elections

WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTENT

President of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG)



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) goes to London, UK, for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September. From there, it will go to the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), in New York, on September 20th. However, because of the electionsthe Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), who is a candidate for the Federal Senate from Rio Grande do Sul, will not be able to replace Bolsonaro during the trip. Electoral law determines that a candidate cannot take office in the period of president six months before the first round of elections, scheduled for October 2. If Mourão remains in Brazil during Bolsonaro’s trip, he automatically becomes the president of the Republic, which would also automatically make him ineligible. Forced to leave the country, Mourão will remain in Lima, the capital of Peru. The vice president’s team has not yet informed the reason for choosing the destination or how long he should stay in the neighboring country. Next in line of succession would be the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), but who is also barred for being a candidate for reelection and also for being a defendant in the Federal Supreme Court in an action that investigates the crime of passive corruption. In addition, Lira also confirmed her presence at the queen’s funeral. Therefore, the task of assuming the presidency passes to the third in the line of succession, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who is not a candidate in the 2022 elections because he is still halfway through his current term, having still four years as a senator, whose term is eight years.

This will be the third time that Pacheco will occupy the presidency of the Republic. Whoever stays in the Planalto Palace, even if provisionally, has the attributions of Chief Executive. So far, during President Jair Bolsonaro’s term, no substitute has, in fact, adopted measures like the president, he has only complied with protocol. Including Pacheco, who in May of this year, stayed at the post for just one day, during a trip by Bolsonaro to Guyana. On the occasion, Pacheco made an order from within the Senate presidency’s office. In June, when Pacheco assumed the presidency of the Republic for the second time, the senator traveled to Paraíba and, while in office, participated in the São João festivities in the cities of João Pessoa and Campina Grande. The only time that Mourão was in charge of the Executive was in September 2021, when Bolsonaro attended the last edition of the UN General Assembly.

*With information from reporter Iasmin Costa