Botafogo takes Bahia’s comeback at home and loses chance to enter the G-4 of the Brazilian Under-17

O Botafogo took the turn and lost to Bahia by 2 to 1 this Wednesday (14), at CEFAT, wasting the chance to enter the G-4 of Group B of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship. Glorioso stopped at 9 points and was in sixth place, with two rounds to go.

Botafogo had more offensive presence in the first half and almost opened the scoring in the 15th minute with Fabiano, who received a pitch from Feijão and stopped in the good defense of goalkeeper Alisson. The alvinegro goal came five minutes later, in a rehearsed corner play that ended in Kauê Leonardo’s first-time submission: 1-0.

The problem was that Bahia managed to equalize five minutes later, with Sidney kicking low from the edge of the area, after a good play.

In the final stage, Botafogo attacked more, but the game was very stopped due to the high number of athletes from Bahia who asked for assistance. And then, in a fortuitous move, the visitors got the comeback, at 30 minutes: after the ball in the area, the black-and-white defender couldn’t get away and Cauã took the opportunity to make it 2 to 1.

next games

In the next round of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship, Botafogo receives the lantern América-MG, next Wednesday (21), at 15:00, again at CEFAT. Before, Saturday (17), Glorioso visits Nova Iguaçu, at 11 am, in the CT of the club from Baixada Fluminense, for the Campeonato Carioca Sub-17.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 1 X 2 BAHIA

Place: CEFAT

Date-Time: 09/14/2022 – 15:00

Referee: Bruno Mota Correia (RJ)

Assistants: Gabriel Conti Viana (RJ) and Fabiana Nóbrega Pitta (RJ)

Yellow cards: Gaius (BOT); Daniel, Kauan and Lawan (BAH)

red cards: –

goals: Kauê Leonardo 20’/1ºT (1-0), Sidney 25’/1ºT (1-1) and Kauan 30’/2ºT (1-2)

BOTAFOGO: Victor Darub; Foguinho (Maranhão 41’/2ºT), Caio, Andrey and Pedro Wander; Gabriel Justino (Gabriel Cunha 23’/2ºT), Kauê Leonardo and Bernardo Valim (Rafael Porfírio 33’/2ºT); Feijão, Batata (Lucas Vargas 23’/2ºT) and Fabiano – Coach: Lucas Batista.

BAHIA: Alisson; Daniel, Luan (Guilherme 25’/2ºT), Yuri (Marquinhos – Halftime) and Jacó; Wendel (Vinicius Meireles 18’/2ºT), Sidney and Pedrinho (Gustavo Lopes 24’/2ºT); Roger, Kauan and João Coni (Juninho 18’/2ºT, then Lawan 25’/2ºT) – Coach: Rogério Ferreira.