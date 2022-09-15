Brazil records 122 new deaths from Covid; moving average continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (14) 122 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,179 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 71. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -44%indicating downtrend for the 11th day in a row.
- Total deaths: 685,179
- Death record in 24 hours: 122
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 71 (14-day variation: -44%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 34,602,662
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 11,300
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 8,121 (14-day variation: -61%)
Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
Acre, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rodônia, Roraima and Sergipe did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. In Amapá, there was also no record of any new case on the day.
In total, the country registered 11,300 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,602,662 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 8,121. The variation was -61% compared to two weeks ago.
Moving average of cases in the last 14 days in Brazil — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
- On the rise (3 states): RN, TO, PR
- In stability (2 states and the DF): DF, AC, AP
- Falling (21 states): AM, CE, AL, RS, PB, MA, MG, RJ, ES, SP, SE, MT, PE, PI, BA, RO, PA, MS, SC, GO, RR
Moving averages in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
Consortium of press vehicles
Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).
Covid numbers in Brazil — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1