Brazilian startup will launch electric cars from R$ 100 thousand

The dream of the popular electric car seems to be closer than we imagined and will have Brazilian fingerprints. Well, at least that’s what Mileto promises, an urban mobility startup that is preparing a series of launches for the national market in 2022, such as an electric car that will cost from R$100,000.

Currently, the cheapest (or least expensive) electric car in Brazil is the Renault Kwid E-Tech, which costs R$146,990. In October, the company will show the public two new models to try to fight in this segment, the Mileto Duo and the Mileto Primis, with technical details yet to be revealed.

The Fortis, Mileto’s electric truck, should focus on short deliveries in the city (Image: Disclosure / Mileto)

On the startup’s website, however, you can get a sense of what awaits us. The intention, it seems, is to bring electric cars exclusively for urban use, with a range of 200km and a maximum speed of 80 km/h, which may explain the lower price.

According to Mileto, the cars will be manufactured in a plant in the city of Porto Real/RJ, where the company’s electric minitrucks and electric motorcycles will also come from, which are part of the entire product ecosystem prepared for this year.

Solar and printed cars also on the way

In addition to electric cars, Mileto works with other sustainable urban mobility solutions. According to the startup, models powered by solar energy and vehicles that can be printed and attached to chassis will be launched, which should facilitate, for example, at the time of a half-life facelift.

One such vehicle with the possibility of solar charging is the Fortis minitruck. It has a load capacity of up to 800 kilos, a range of up to 150 km and an engine with a power of 7cv, prepared for non-stop operations for continuous work shifts. Solar charging can be done with plates installed on the truck.

Mileto’s line of electric motorcycles will have prices starting at R$17,000 (Image: Disclosure/ Mileto)

How much will it cost?

According to a statement, Mileto intends to trade its products as follows:

Motorcycles: from R$ 17 thousand

Minitrucks: from R$98 thousand

Cars: from R$ 100 thousand

The promise is that the company will have concept store-style dealerships and sell its vehicles to both companies and individuals. Electric cars will be launched as early as October 2022.