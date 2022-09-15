Brazilians will be able to apply for Portuguese citizenship online; know how it will work

The government of Portugal has announced that Brazilians will be able to obtain Portuguese citizenship in an online format, which promises to be less bureaucratic and more agile. According to Pedro Ferrão Tavares, Minister of Justice, the possibility should become a reality by the end of this year through the local Justice website, which now monitors the progress of requests.

Tavares explained to the Portuguese newspaper News Diary, that the measure is necessary in view of the large volume of requests for access to nationality. The purpose of the measure is to alleviate face-to-face processes in Portuguese notaries, which face a high demand for documentation.

The idea is to make the submission of documents available and speed up the start of the process online, according to the minister.

After the interested party submits the citizenship application, the online process will carry out a pre-assessment to avoid queues and save time. After that, the process will follow the existing procedures within the Ministry of Justice.

Portuguese citizenship is the most requested service at the Instituto dos Registos e Notariado (IRN), a local public body that manages the country’s official documents. The deadlines for processing the process can exceed ten times the periods proposed by law.

The citizen card, which is the Portuguese identity, for example, has already been renewed in the online format. According to Tavares, he explained to the local press, the process with the citizen card removed about 3 million attendances from face-to-face services.