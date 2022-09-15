Bruna Marquezine avoids beef and praises actress

About to make her Hollywood debut with Blue Bee, Bruna Marquezine almost joined the DC film universe as a superhero. The Brazilian actress auditioned to play Supergirl in The Flash, reached the final stages, but ended up losing the role to Sasha Calle.

In interviews, Bruna revealed that she never knew which movie she was auditioning for when she met with director Andy Muschietti. According to the eternal Lurdinha from Salve Jorge (2012), she was only aware that she almost played Supergirl when Sasha’s casting was announced.

The loss of the role in The Flash relied on accidents of fate. To perform at the last test, Bruna was supposed to go to London to meet Muschietti, but the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic and the closing of airports prevented her from traveling. With that, his debut in the world of heroes like Batman and Superman ended up being postponed.

Although Bruna is already confirmed in Besouro Azul alongside Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), her non-assembly as Supergirl was again a subject on social media this Wednesday (14). Fans took their comments about the tests for The Flash in an interview with the podcast Quem Pode, Pod, presented by friends Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, and created a climate of rivalry between Bruna and Sasha, saying that the Brazilian would have been chosen if she had participated in the final test.

To avoid any controversy around the subject, Bruna replied to her followers on twitter and stated that Sasha would have been chosen by the director anyway. She praised her co-worker and stated that she only brought it up to talk about the importance of the experience for her self-confidence.

“Sasha would be chosen. I try to make that clear. She is extremely talented, and this role has always been hers no matter what. The pandemic was not the only reason that prevented me from taking the role. I thought I had made this clearer the few times I spoke on this subject, but I make a point of repeating it. The merit is 100% hers and she was chosen”, pointed out Neymar’s ex-girlfriend.

“The experience was extremely valid for me and important so that I could regain my self-confidence and return to believing in my potential as an actress, and without a doubt it opened doors. I only chose to share this experience because I know how many women suffer from imposter syndrome and maybe my trajectory, which I am very proud of today, could help. But without a doubt this role is and has always been Sasha’s, I’m a great admirer of her, I’m very proud of her even without knowing her (laughs) and I’m looking forward to watching her as Supergirl “, concluded.

In Besouro Azul, Bruna Marquezine will play Penny, the romantic partner of Jaime Reyes, the protagonist played by Maridueña. With a premiere scheduled for August 2023, the feature will be released in theaters and will still feature Belissa Escobedo (Sexy Appeal) and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) in the cast. The villain will be played by Susan Sarandon.

The Flash, on the other hand, is experiencing a troubled moment behind the scenes months before its debut due to the controversies involving the protagonist Ezra Miller. After evading the Warner Bros. Discovery, the feature is confirmed for release in June 2023 and will bring back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective incarnations of Batman.