Caixa reduces financing installments during maternity leave

Caixa Econômica Federal is focused on creating special conditions for women, especially for those who are mothers. The bank announced a series of benefits in the last week, including the possibility of reducing the amount of financing installments during maternity leave.

The client with a real estate financing agreement may pay 75% of the installment amount for 6 months, with incorporation of the outstanding balance in case of any default. The bank confirmed that the action will have a permanent character for housing credit of the SBPE system.

other measures

Women will also be able to pause, for four months, payments on the Caixa Direct Credit line (CDC) in renegotiation contracts and in Personal Credit Renewable Energy. The condition will be implemented from the end of September and will be valid in cases of maternity or adoption.

In addition, a discount of up to 2% will be offered on the payroll rate exclusively for the female audience. The pledge will have a special rate of 1.89% and a limit of up to 100% of the value of the guarantee for renewal.

Other advantages announced are the 5% discount on the interest rate on the CDC line and the 10% reduction on the administration fee when contracting a consortium for vehicles. The measures are part of the Caixa Pra Elas program.