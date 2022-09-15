CAIXA TEM releases credit card without annual fee directly through the application

Caixa Econômica Federal launched a credit card no annual fee for users Caixa Tem application. Created at the beginning of the pandemic to facilitate the payment of Emergency Aid, the tool now has a wide portfolio of products and services.

Read more: Cash in hand: step by step to earn up to R$ 550 on the PicPay app

The credit card has no annual fee or any membership cost, but its approval is subject to credit analysis. With it, the customer can make their purchases in cash or in installments.

Advantages of the Caixa Tem card

One of the main advantages in addition to the free annuity is the grace period of up to 40 days to pay interest-free cash purchases. In addition, the customer can request up to two additional free cards directly through the app.

The product has an international flag and can be used in thousands of physical and virtual establishments in Brazil and abroad. The holder can also take advantage of all the advantages of Elo Offers and the Vai de Visa relationship program, depending on the brand.

How to apply?

To request the novelty, the interested party must download the application and open their digital account. Then, just click on “Cartão Caixa Tem”, choose the option “I want my Caixa Tem card” and confirm the terms and conditions.

As mentioned, the bank will do a credit assessment to decide whether or not to release the product. If all goes well, just choose a password and start using the new card as you wish.