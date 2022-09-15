Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort: facts about the wife of King Charles III

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96, changed the entire line of succession of the Royal Family and raised to the post of Queen consort one of the most controversial figures in the recent history of the British monarchy: Camilla Parker Bowles, wife of the sworn in King Charles III (+ see the bizarre quirks of the new Sovereign).

Charles and Camilla have been officially married since 2005, But their relationship began in the 1970s, long before the then Prince met Lady Diana Spencer.whose death turned 25 last month.

For many years, Camilla carried (often, alone and unfairly) the burden of being known as the person who destroyed Diana and Charles’ fairy tale. – or rather, it just helped, even unintentionally, to throw open the reality about the facade marriage that was much more reminiscent of a horror tale.

Despite being a constant target of attacks, Camilla always maintained a high posture. “It wasn’t easy. I was scrutinized for so long that I had to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at and criticized all the time. But I think in the end, I got over it, although I still carry that with me. You have to get on with life“, she said, in an interview with Vogue.

Next, Purepeople lists curiosities about the intense, complex and controversial life of Camilla, the new Queen consort of the British monarchy!

CURIOSITIES ABOUT CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES, THE QUEEN CONSORT OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

1) Camilla Rosemary Shand was born around 7 am on July 17, 1947. She is the daughter of Rosalind Cubitt, a member of the British aristocracy, and Bruce Shand, an Army officer and wine dealer.

2) Rosalind died at age 74 from complications from osteoporosis. Her mother’s struggle led Camilla to join the cause and she became president of the UK’s National Osteoporosis Society.

3) Camilla has been taking hormone replacement for years to combat the effects of osteoporosis.

4) Camilla is linked to several causes. In recent years, she has used her speeches to warn about violence against women. “Domestic violence is everyone’s problem, and the solution needs to be too,” she said.

5) Camilla used to smoke 30 cigarettes a day, the equivalent of a pack and a half. However, she abandoned the habit at the request of Prince Charles.

6) Vain, Camilla spends around 7,500 euros a month on beauty treatments, hairdressing and makeup.

7) Although she is not a great cook, Camilla excels at preparing three special dishes: roast beef, Yorkshire pudding and roast chicken.

8) Even before her involvement with the Royal Family, Camilla was already appearing in the pages of tabloids because of her dating with coveted bachelors. Her relationships with Kevin Burke and Rupert Hambro made the pages of British newspapers around the 1960s.



9) Camilla met the then Prince Charles in 1971 and shot the boy a brilliant line: “My great-grandmother was your great-great-grandfather’s lover. What do you say about this?”. Camilla’s great-grandmother Alice Keppel was one of the mistresses of King Edward VII, Charles’ great-great-grandfather.

10) Prince Charles III fell in love with Camilla as soon as he met her, but the relationship didn’t go forward because he went on an 8-month mission in the Navy. As soon as he returned, she was engaged to Andrew Parker Bowles, a British military officer. Legend has it that this trip was, precisely, a strategy by Louis Mountbatten, mentor of the future Sovereign, to keep the lovebirds away.

11) One of the reasons cited as crucial for the Royal Family to be against Camilla’s relationship with Charles in the 1970s was the fact that she was no longer a virgin. She lost her virginity at age 17 to a classmate.

12) Despite not being together as a couple, Camilla and Charles still frequented the same environments. Mainly because the Prince was Andrew’s polo partner. The closeness was such that Charles baptized the couple’s first child, Tom Parker Bowles. Yes, decades later, Tom’s godfather became his stepfather.

13) Anyone who thinks Camilla was against the marriage of Charles to Diana Spencer is wrong: she was one of the main promoters of marriage, mainly because he needed to please his mother and the traditions of the monarchy.

14) Camilla and Charles’ first public appearance as a couple took place in 1999, two years after Diana’s death.

15) Camilla and Charles were officially married in 2005. She celebrated their union in a dress designed by Anna Valentine. She used models from the same designer on other occasions, such as Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

16) Camilla and Charles’ wedding attracted 20,000 people.

17) After her marriage to Prince Charles II, the natural tendency would be for her to assume the title of Princess of Wales, the same title Diana received in 1981. However, she preferred to be called the Duchess of Cornwall so as not to disrespect her memory. deceased.

18) With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla becomes Queen Consort. This is the title given to women who are wives of Kings. The title of Queen, pure and simple, is only given to women who are direct descendants of the monarchy. However, over time, she is expected to be called “Queen Camilla” by the public. It is worth remembering that the recognition of Camilla as queen was a direct request from Elizabeth. “It is my sincere wish that when the time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort while continuing her own royal service,” the monarch said.

19) At the coronation of King Charles III, Camilla will wear the tiara made in 1937, which belonged to Elizabeth II’s mother. The jewelry contains a 105 carat diamond.