Can HPV vaccination prevent cervical cancer? – Marie Claire Magazine

The resistance of some people to be vaccinated in Brazil became clearer with the arrival of the covid pandemic, but it is not today that some immunizers are seen with reservation by the population. A recent example is vaccination against HPV, a very common virus in the population and responsible for the development of several types of cancer, the main one being that of the cervix. This is the third most common malignant tumor in women worldwide. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), in Brazil, 16,000 women are diagnosed with the disease every year and 6,500 die from it.

HPV vaccines protect up to 70% of cervical cancer cases (Photo: Getty Images)

The Inca doctor Flavia Miranda says that the vaccine is of total importance for the prevention of the disease. Although it has been part of the National Immunization Program (PNI) since 2014, currently, the vaccination coverage of the SUS target audience is considered suboptimal, from 80% in the first dose, falling to 57% in the second. She says that, in 2014, there was a drop in adherence to the immunizing agent between the application of the first and second doses in the first campaign. For her, the highlight was that the first dose was also offered in schools, in addition to health units, which was not repeated in the second. Another factor that contributed to the fall in immunization was the spread of fake news. The doctor gives as an example the suspicions – which proved to be scientifically unfounded – that the immunizer would be causing fainting in girls in some regions of Brazil.

Despite the strong association of HPV with cervical cancer, the virus is also the cause of other types of cancer such as the penis, anus, pharynx and vagina. Therefore, vaccination is also given to males. In Brazil, immunization in the public network began with girls aged 9 to 14 years and then extended to boys aged 11 to 14 years.

Research also shows that people with the AIDS virus are more likely to develop diseases linked to HPV. In July this year, the Ministry of Health expanded the target audience of the immunizer, including men up to 45 years old who are immunosuppressed, such as HIV carriers, transplant recipients or cancer patients. Women in the same age group, also with immunosuppressive conditions, were already included.

In Brazil, the Butantan Institute is responsible for making the quadrivalent vaccine available to the SUS. According to the agency, more than six million doses are delivered to the public network per year. Asked by the report whether studies to improve vaccines are being conducted in Brazil, the Butantan Institute reported that there are studies aimed at covering other variants of the virus, since there are more than 200 known. “In addition, the m-RNA vaccine technology released for use due to the emergency of the pandemic, brings this new possibility of study. The main objective today would be to create a vaccine capable of not only protecting against infection, but protecting people already infected from the development of cancer by HPV”.

According to the Inca professional, the quadrivalent vaccine can protect in up to 70% of cancer cases. Still on the low immunization rates in Brazil, Flávia says that part of this is due to the stigmatization of the HPV vaccine, as it is a sexually transmitted virus. “You have to focus [as campanhas] which is a vaccine that can prevent cancer. You have to focus on that, against cancer, it’s not against a virus”, she defends. She also says that there is a prejudice that if a child or adolescent is immunized against a Sexually Transmitted Disease, they will be encouraged to start their sexual life.

Against this stigma, the journalist Karla Gamba, 36 years old, decided to immunize her daughter. She says that Luanda, who is now 14 years old, was 9 when he received his first dose. “My mother was always very open and progressive, but I could feel a certain questioning, not about getting the vaccine, but within this stigma of a nine-year-old girl getting a vaccine against a sexually transmitted disease.” Karla said it was a relief for her to see her daughter vaccinated. “Especially for us women, who are more subjected to STDs throughout a sexist context. It is a great relief and an opportunity to explain and talk about the importance of prevention”.

In the case of the photographer and DJ Mariana Leal, 37 years old, immunization by SUS was the exception, since it is not in the target audience of the public health system. She was at home having lunch when she received a message from a friend warning that health units in the Federal District, where she lives, had made HPV vaccines available for women up to 45 years old. “At the time, I left my plate and ran out. I thought ‘I may arrive and not have it, but it is a very important and very expensive vaccine'”, she recalls. Leal had had HPV immunization as a goal for some time and says that she had started to set aside money for this. She planned to get a prescription for the vaccine during a routine gynecologist appointment scheduled for the following month.

In May this year, the Health Department of the Federal District announced the expansion of the target audience for HPV vaccines for women up to 45 years old. The reason was the proximity of the expiration date of the immunizers. Whoever took the first dose, would already have the following two guaranteed upon presentation of the vaccination card. According to the Health Department, 7,500 doses were made available for application until May 11, the batch expiration date, but applications were sold out on the morning of the 10th.

Flávia explains that the Public Health System prioritizes the vaccination of people who have not started an active sexual life because this is the public in which the vaccine is most effective. However, another way to prevent cervical cancer is the preventive exam, or pap smear, capable of detecting changes in the uterus in advance that may develop into cancer.

That was the case for Lilian Benites, 40 years old, who, during a routine examination in 2020, discovered a carcinoma. It reminded her of an HPV diagnosis she’d received nearly 20 years earlier, when she’d gone to a gynecologist when she was bothered by a nagging itch in her vagina. When telling her own experience, Lilian talks about the importance of destigmatizing the disease, normally attributed to promiscuity and with a lot of prejudice. In her early 20s, she had only had one steady partner, which did not save her from being contaminated. She underwent treatment and started to follow up with the doctor every six months, and the HPV remained undetectable for a few years. “I continued every year [fazendo acompanhamento] and it was not spoken [sobre a vacina de HPV]”, it says.

Asked about the effectiveness of vaccines for women who have already started their sexual life, Flávia says that it is quite reduced in relation to those people who have not had any contact with the HPV virus. “It is a discussion outside the scope of the SUS, a discussion of the doctor who is attending to the woman, it is necessary to make a shared decision”, she explains.

International relations professional Isabela Costa, 36 years old, took the vaccine in 2011, in this context. On a routine visit to the gynecologist, she discovered that she had been in contact with the HPV virus, but with a subtype that is not linked to the development of cancer. Her doctor recommended that she get the vaccine to protect her from other subtypes of the virus. She says she took three doses in the private network, in a hospital in São Paulo, where she paid around R$400 for each one.