Can MEI who work with a formal contract add up the time of service?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

In Brazil, it is not uncommon for a person to work in more than one job. In this case, it may be that the worker has a job with a formal contract, for example, and is also MEI performing another type of work. And when that happens, there is some doubt about how the retirement issue is.

How is this period summed? Does this time in the other activity count towards the benefit calculation? So, to clear all your doubts, check it out below!

Length of service as MEI and CLT: how the INSS calculates it

Thus, when the situation described above occurs, it is known that the worker contributes to the INSS in different ways. We call these concurrent activities. In this sense, the contributions made count towards the calculation of the social benefit.

Therefore, in the case of retirement, if the worker continues with CLT registration and opens a MEI to work in parallel activity, it is necessary to contribute to both regimes. That is, double. In this way, the benefits of both activities are added together, respecting the value of the INSS retirement ceiling.

And if the worker carried out an activity with a formal contract for a while, and suddenly decides to open a MEI and work on his own, there is no problem! However, does this time count towards retirement? The answer is yes. However, the worker is only entitled to retirement by age, and in the amount of the minimum wage.

This is because, those who are MEI, are entitled to retirement through the General Social Security System. In this situation, the conditions for retiring as a MEI are:

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

be at least 61 years old, for women – currently, this period increases by six months each year until 2023, when it reaches 62 years;

for men, the minimum age is 65 years;

the minimum time of contribution to the INSS is 15 years for women and 20 years for men.

In addition, unlike what happens in companies, when you have a job with a formal contract, the MEI is responsible for its own collection. The contribution is made at a fixed percentage rate, to be paid every month. It starts at 5%, but can go up to 11%, and in some cases 20%. Payment is made by a collection guide, called GPS.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: fizkes / shutterstock.com