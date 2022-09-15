Can Royal Enfield be worth the purchase?

THE Classic 350 it’s the latest Royal Enfield launch in Brazil and ranks as the brand’s most affordable model in the country. As we have already ridden the bike, we are here to present the product, the concept and answer the well-known question: is it worth buying?

The model is available at 4 versions (all with ABS on both wheels), with prices ranging from BRL 18,490 to BRL 21,490. Interesting. But to evaluate it, it is necessary to understand more than its cylinder capacity or power, but its use and commitment.

Classic 350, new Royal Enfield

Classic was presented abroad last year and had been waiting for months here, after all, the Brazil is the second most relevant country for the brand – second only to India, its headquarters. It shares the same J350 platform, which gave rise to the Meteor 350 and Hunter, but is far from a ‘version’ of either. It is a motorcycle with its own identity.

Thus, it is driven by the same 349cc engine, one cylinder, air and oil cooled, powered by electronic injection and powered only by gasoline. Delivery 20.2 horsepower and 2.7 kgf.m of torque at 6,100 and 4,000 rpm. The gearbox is 5 speed.

If the engine is the same as the Meteor, the dimensions are slightly different. The wheelbase is 1 cm shorter, the length is the same (2,140 mm) and the seat is slightly higher (805 mm). Classic is also heavier. Are 195 kg against 191 kg, with the bike fully fueled.

If the numbers remember, the experience at the handlebars is far from the ‘sister’. In fact, the riding position reminiscent of the extinct Classic 500. The legs are slightly bent and advance over the tank, the chest is open, the spine is straight and the hands are just below the elbows.

Prices and versions of the new Classic

THE Halcyon is the entrance, costing BRL 18,490. It has spoked wheels, classic graphics, tank protectors (at knee height) and is available in Black, Green and Gray colors.

then there is the signalsper BRL 19,490 . With spoked wheels and matte paint, it stands out for its military air. Another exclusivity is the tank numbering, unique to each unit produced. It came to the country in Desert Sand and Marsh Grey.

THE dark is the version with alloy wheels and tubeless tires. With suggested price of BRL 20,490 , has a more modern look, matte finishes and tank protector. It can be found in Gunmetal Gray and Stealth Black.

Finally, the most expensive of them. THE Chrome cost BRL 21,490 and it stands out for its two-tone tank, as well as for the various chrome details – including the two fenders. It has protector on the tank and arrived in Red and Bronze colors.

What it’s like to run with the Classic 350

The launch test ride of the Classic 350, Royal Enfield’s new motorcycle, took place inside the Holy Spirit. Thus, it traversed winding stretches in the Espírito Santo mountain range, basically around the beautiful Pedra Azul, in the highest climate of ‘unpretentious weekend tour’something very close to one of the bike’s proposals.

As soon as you ascend, you can see the position of ‘retro’ riding. The upright posture and the legs advancing over the tank (and with the feet just below the knee line) make you realize that you are in a Classic, as was already happening with the 500. Among the differences is the engine, much smoother.

The propeller behaves well. It vibrates a little and has a nice snoring, serious, accompanied by the sound of the bottle exhaust. With this recipe, the snoring is very typical of the classic single cylinders.

Metal on all sides, even down to the badge detail under the headlight

O panel keeps the retro look but gained new features. It now has fuel gauge, trips A and B, odometer, ECO mode and clock, all displayed on a small, easy-to-read LCD screen. There are also flashing lights.

In Brazil, the Classic 350 does not have a navigation system tripper, found abroad. Features such as average consumption meter and gear indicator engaged would be welcome. Also, the plastic cufflinks could be of better quality (they give the impression that they will dry out or break easily). However, this would make the product clearer and, therefore, perhaps less attractive.

Consumption and final speed

Soon we will have a full test with the new Royal Enfield 350, with all the details and measurements, but for now it was just a short experience to try the product. Thus, we were not able to measure how many km does it do per liter, for example. For comparison, the Meteor ran about 28 km/liter in our hand.

However, the contact was enough to feel the performance of the engine. At the time he arrived at 120 km/h finish, but struggled to maintain this speed. If he is fun to ride and vibrates little, he could have a little more stamina to offer safer trips and rides.

Is it worth buying the new Royal Enfield 350?

The Classic 350 has 3 year warranty and participates in the fixed price review, something already practiced by other manufacturers but which is new for Royal in Brazil. Overhauls take place every 5,000 km (except the first, with 500 km) and cost from BRL 100 to BRL 558.70. And, to recap, the suggested prices for the new Classic 350 range from BRL 18,490 to BRL 21,490. So is it worth buying the bike?

The answer will depend on usage and expectations with the model. It is worth noting first the price positioning. The Classic is a 350 with 20 hp (a figure close to 250 cc like the Fazer) and an attractive price. In stores, a CG 160 Titan costs R$ 18,868 (FIPE), for example.

Thus, the Classic 350 is a motorcycle aimed at fans of the motopurismo, from ‘bikes with a motorcycle face’, and takes metal (instead of plastic) even in the smallest details. Thus, it can be a good option for those who enjoy the style and are looking for a bike for unpretentious weekend rides, where contemplate the landscape and experience is much more important than getting there quickly.

Another audience that may be interested in the model are motorcyclists who enjoy the classic proposal and need a motorcycle for their big cities. After all, the Classic looks comfortable (especially because of the seat) and usually doesn’t attract unwanted looks on the streets and traffic lights. It should also be economical, as in our test the ‘sister’ Meteor did about 28 km per litre.

That is, it is a niche bike, which does not seek to please all motorcyclists. If you expect cutting-edge technology (such as Riding Modes, Traction Control and the on-board computer) and superior performance, ‘worthy of a 350cc’, you’d better look elsewhere – and prepare to spend more.