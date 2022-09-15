Candidate who claimed to have R$ 5.1 million in cash is arrested in Rio







Councilman Clébio Jacaré declared having R$ 5.1 million in cash Photo: Facebook Clébio Lopes Jacaré / Reproduction

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro arrested, on the morning of this Thursday, 15, the candidate for federal deputy Clébio Lopes Pereira, Clébio Jacaré (União Brasil), who declared to the TSE to have R$ 5.1 million in cash. Target of Operation Apanthropia, Clébio was arrested at home, in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca.

According to the MPRJ, Jacaré is a businessman and commanded a group that defrauded contracts between companies and the municipality of Itatiaia. At the candidate’s house, prosecutors seized around R$30,000 and R$3,000 in cash.

The third phase of the operation, launched by the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the MPRJ, investigates complaints of embezzlement in the municipality.

In addition to Jacaré, the court also authorized the arrest of four other people, including Silvano Rodrigues da Silva, aka Vaninho, councilor and former interim mayor of Itatiaia, according to the newspaper. The globe.

About 97 agents of the Public Ministry served 41 search and seizure warrants and five arrest warrants in the municipalities of Itatiaia, Valença, Angra dos Reis, Resende and in the state capital.

In addition to fraud, the operation also investigates the existence of ghost servers and the practice of cracking.

positioning

In a note, Jacaré’s advice confirms that the candidate was the target of the Public Ministry’s operation. “It occurs at a time when his candidacy for federal deputy has been growing in several regions of the state and this has greatly worried some political currents”, he points out.

According to the press office, “the candidate does not have contracts in Itatiaia, a municipality where none of his companies operate or have worked with that municipal administration, and much less is linked to any business company that has contracts with the local city hall.”

“The businessman is calm, trusts the Justice, and remains focused on clarifying the facts that prove his innocence and the actions of his electoral campaign that will continue normally”, he concludes.