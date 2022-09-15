Carlos Alberto shows what his wife did in his absence: “Ha”

Carlos Alberto shared the attitude of a wife in his absence with his followers

the presenter of The square is ours at the SBT, Carlos Alberto de Nobrega used his Instagram profile to show his followers what his wife did in his absence and declared himself.

“THERE ARE SMALL GESTURES THAT HUGE IN THEIR WAY OF SHOWING WHAT LOVE IS. YESTERDAY I COULDN’T GO TO OUR POD CAST AND RENATA PUT ON MY ARMCHAIR, OUR CUSHION WE’VE HAD FOR A LONG TIME, WRITTEN “I LOVE YOU”. IT WAS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIFT SHE GIVEN ME TODAY”, he wrote in his publication, showing the affectionate gesture of his wife.

Renata Domingues, in turn, commented on her husband’s publication leaving two heart emojis.

PROHIBITION

Recently, Carlos Alberto ended up being honest in an interview with the Venus Podcast podcast, where he revealed intimate moments with his wife. On the occasion, he spoke about the aging process and how it affects his intimate life.

“I think the mind cannot get old, I always try to understand her situation, as a woman, and I respect that a lot and she also respects my limits, which are few”, said Carlos Alberto.

“I can’t take Viagra, right, but she made some formulas, she gives a treatment that […]”, he said, soon being interrupted by his wife: “I’m not going to advertise him, I’m going to advertise myself, I’m good, the product is good, right? So the business works because it has a good product here,” she said.

Then, Carlos Alberto commented on the importance of the chemistry between the couple, saying that in Brazil they do not suffer prejudice because of the age difference: “Here in Brazil there is not much that thing of thinking she is my daughter, but because For example, there was one time when we went on a trip, we went on a cruise for seniors, but we didn’t know it was for seniors”, he reported, adding: “There were so many old people, I used to go play in the playground, then American women thought I liked young.”