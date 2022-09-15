Castro grows and opens a 10-point lead over Freixo

A survey carried out in person by Instituto Quaest, contracted by Banco Genial and released today, points to the current governor and candidate for reelection, Cláudio Castro (PL), leading the race for the government of Rio de Janeiro with 31% of voting intentions. The main opponent and second place, federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB), appears with 21% in the stimulated poll – when the voter receives a preliminary list with the names of the candidates.

In relation to the previous survey, in August, Castro grew from 25% to 31%, while Freixo fluctuated positively, from 19% to 21%. As a result, the difference between the two went from 6 to 10 percentage points.

As the margin of error is 2.5 percentage points more or less, there is a technical tie between Rodrigo Neves (PDT), who has 7%, Cyrus Garcia (PSTU), which appears with 4%, and Wilson Witzel (PMB), Juliet pantoja (UP) and Paul yelp (New), all with 2%. Eduardo Serra (PCB) and Luiz Eugênio Honorato (PCO), who appear with 1%, just don’t reach Neves, but tie with the others.

The survey interviewed 1,500 people face-to-face between the 10th and 13th of September. The confidence index is 95%. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is RJ-06349/2022, and had a cost of BRL 113,025.00.

First round

Scenario 1 – Stimulated

Cláudio Castro (PL): 31%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 21%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 7%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 4%

Wilson Witzel ( PMB ): two%

): two% Juliete Pantoja (UP): 2%

Paulo Ganime (New): 2%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 1%

Luiz Eugênio Honorato (PCO): 1%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 16%

Undecided: 13%

Scenario 2 – Spontaneous

The second scenario tested by Quaest was the spontaneous one, that is, when voters can point to any name, without following a previous list. In this case, Cláudio Castro is 20% and 11 points ahead of Marcelo Freixo, who appears with 9%. Undecided are 65%.

Cláudio Castro (PL): 20%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 9%

Others: 3%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 3%

Undecided: 65%

second round

Quaest also simulated three scenarios for the second round. Castro would win Freixo and Neves. While the PSB and PDT candidate are technically tied – since the margin of error is 2.5 percentage points more or less.

In this round, in relation to the previous survey, Castro jumped from 36% to 42%, while Freixo fluctuated in the margin of error, from 32% to 34%. The difference between the two, which was 4 points, became 8.

The difference between Castro and Neves increased from 13 to 19 points. The current governor appeared with 37% in August, and now has 43%. Neves, on the other hand, maintained the 24% of the previous survey.

In the clash between Freixo and Neves, the deputy grew from 30% to 33%, and the PDT candidate fluctuated from 28% to 29%.

Check out the scenarios:

Scene 1

Cláudio Castro (PL): 42%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 34%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 15%

Undecided: 9%

Scenario 2

Cláudio Castro (PL): 43%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 24%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 22%

Undecided: 11%

Scenario 3

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 33%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 29%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 27%

Undecided: 11%

about the institute

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it surveys voting intentions for president, governor and the Senate in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia.

The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys for the 2022 elections. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.