Ceperj: MP and TCE send to Justice a list of 263 municipal employees who would be on ‘secret list’ | Rio de Janeiro

The Public Ministry and the State Court of Auditors (TCE-RJ) presented a list of 263 servers from the City Hall of Rio and the Chamber of Aldermen who would be on Ceperj’s secret list of payments. Four of them were exonerated this Wednesday (14).

Names on the Ceperj list broke the law and accumulated salaries from other state agencies

RJ used BRL 193 million from Cedae in Ceperj and planned to commit another BRL 136 million, but says it gave up

The secret list of payments of the state institution has 206 people linked to the municipal executive power, 56 to the legislature and a person who works at the Municipal Court of Auditors (TCM).

After the new cross-referencing of data made by the MP, the City of Rio dismissed four identified names this Wednesday. Are they:

André Luiz Lial assistant at Riocentro;

Marlon Philippe dos Santos Bruner assistant to the social articulation nucleus of the North Zone;

Manolo Domingues de Oliveira Salazar assistant to the Riocentro project center;

and Alberto Shirley Figueiredo do Nascimento, from the social articulation nucleus of the South Zone.

According to the municipality, the other names indicated by the Public Ministry will be analyzed to verify if there are irregularities in the accumulation of function.

The prefecture explained that in some cases, such as in the areas of Education and Health, it is allowed to have both positions.

One of the names mentioned by the MP is that of the evangelical pastor Marcelo Bruner, who received payments from March to July, totaling more than BRL 55 thousand.

Bruner has been an agent for the Municipal Guard since 1992, and has held a position of trust at the city hall since 2017. He was relieved of the position of trust in late August, after the city discovered the backlog.

On social media, Bruner shows recent photos with Governor Cláudio Castro at events on the campaign agenda, and inside the Guanabara Palace.

One of the lines of investigation of the Public Ministry points to the electoral use of nominations without transparency made by Ceperj.

Commission says Ceperj extrapolated

During the RJ1 hearing this Wednesday, Cláudio Castro announced that he would release the first report of the internal audit carried out on Ceperj’s contracts.

To RJ1, Castro says about allies with legal problems: ‘People’s mistakes have nothing to do with me’; stretch

In the document released at the end of the afternoon, the audit committee reports that Ceperj went beyond its functions by directly executing social programs. The report highlighted six irregularities, among them, that 848 public agents were accumulating positions.

Regularities found:

Accumulation of charges by 848 public agents;

public agents; absence of documents that prove the provision of services contracted by Ceperj;

that prove the provision of services contracted by Ceperj; payments made through bank money order ;

; finding of provider payments services outside the state of rio de janeiro;

services outside the state of rio de janeiro; identification of cores disabled ;

; and existence of payments to providers of services in these cores.

Only in the Esporte Presente Program were found 95 cores disabled.

Based on the report of the Government Audit Commission, Castro decided to extinguish six social programs that were being carried out by Ceperj. Are they:

Labor and Income Agents;

Sport Gift;

Consumer’s House;

Culture for All;

Resolve RJ;

and Gather Near You.