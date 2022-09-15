Champions League: Neymar receives yellow card in celebration of goal by PSG; netizens contest

Paris Saint-Germain took no notice of Maccabi Haifa and beat the Israelis, away from home, this Wednesday (14), by the score of 3 to 1. Author of the third goal of the Parisians, Neymar ended up giving something to talk about on his own of your goal celebration.

Upon scoring the goal, the Brazilian celebrated it by placing both hands on his face and showing his tongue. The referee of the match, Daniel Siebert, judged that it would have been a provocation to the Maccabi Haifa fans and ended up giving the yellow card to shirt 10, who he complained about.

On social media, several netizens questioned Siebert’s attitude and some even claimed that there is a kind of ‘persecution’ of Brazilian athletes, including Neymar. See the backlash below:

Neymar has been doing this celebration for months ✋�������� and today when scoring a goal the referee simply gave him a yellow card. can’t believe pic.twitter.com/OGWLA7t4p4 — Chris (@NeymarUAI)

September 14, 2022



