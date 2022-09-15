check and find out if you have any amount receivable

The salary allowance of PIS/Passo quotas is still available to about 10.6 million workers who have not yet withdrawn the amounts. According to Caixa Econômica, there is still R$ 24.6 billion available and it is possible to request the money by cell phone, without having to travel.

Do you want to know who is entitled to forgotten values ​​and how to apply? So keep following us below to check out everything we’ve separated especially for you!

Who is entitled to the 2022 salary bonus?

In principle, the withdrawal is available to all those who worked with a formal contract in both the private and public sectors between 1971 and 1988, if they have not yet withdrawn the money. According to Edilson Carrogi, vice president of Caixa’s operating agent, the withdrawal will hardly be released to anyone under the age of 48.

In addition, the average value for each worker is around R$ 2,300, but the total balance actually depends on the time of individual work during the aforementioned period. In other words, if the worker worked only one year, the value will be lower compared to the one who worked all the years.

How to get the forgotten value

Both the money request and the balance inquiry can be carried out through the FGTS app (Android: or iOS: ).

As soon as the user logs in to the app, if he has something to receive, he will receive the message “You have a cashout available”. To proceed with the request, simply click on the message on the screen and then on “Request the PIS/Pasep withdrawal”. From there, just choose the method of withdrawal that is best for you (in person or through account credit), check that all the data are correct and confirm. The amounts will then be credited to a bank account of institutions informed by the worker.

In addition, another way to withdraw is using the Citizen Card. To do so, just go to any unit of the Lottery Houses or Caixa Econômica Federal self-service terminals. However, the withdrawal limit in this modality is R$ 3,000, so if the worker can redeem more, it is better to go to a Caixa branch with a photo ID. In fact, dependents can also withdraw the amount if the holder has died.

