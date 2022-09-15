Check the results of Lotofácil 2613 and Lotomania 2365 this Wednesday (14/9)

posted on 09/14/2022 19:54 / updated on 09/14/2022 20:29

On Wednesday night (9/14), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5949 contests; Lotofácil’s 2613; the 2365 from Lotomania and the 295 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  QUINE | WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
  SUPER SEVEN | WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
  LOTOMANIA | WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
  LOTOFÁCIL | WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 3.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-38-43-48-55.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 1.2 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 5
Column 2: 9
Column 3: 6
Column 4: 0
Column 5: 8
Column 6: 6
Column 7: 3

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.6 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 08-09-12-13-30-41-47-53-54-58-62-66-70-74-78-83-84-85-95-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-05-06-08-11-14-15-16-18-19-20-21-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

