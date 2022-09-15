Check the rights of those who work from home

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After the pandemic, teleworking, known as remote work or home office, gained space in the market. According to a study carried out by the Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA), 46% of companies operating across Brazil adopted remote work during the pandemic.

Home office data

Thus, the highest percentage was in the field of hospital services (53%) and industry (47%). Among large companies, the rate of employees working from home was 55%. Among the small ones, it was 31%. In addition, 33% of employers partially adopted remote work, valid only on certain days of the week.

According to data released by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), 11% of active workers in Brazil carried out their work activities remotely during the period of social isolation. At the time, the country had 74 million employees, of which 8.2 million worked from home. Therefore, most are from the Southeast Region, are white and have completed higher education.

In addition, Ipea also released a survey indicating that one in four people could work remotely in the country.

regulation

With the growth of the home office, it was necessary to regulate the type of work, giving security to professionals who work under the CLT regime or with formal contracts for the provision of services. The objective is to prevent possible conflicts between employers and employees.

In early September, Law 14,442/22 was enacted, which regulates teleworking. Published in the Federal Official Gazette, the rule was developed from the Provisional Measure (MP) 1,108/22, approved by the National Congress with vetoes and amendments.

Therefore, the law established as telework or remote work, the provision of services made outside the company, with the use of information and communication technologies. It can be totally remote or hybrid, and cannot be considered as external work. In addition, the contracting can be by task or production and the specifications of the service must be included in the individual employment contract.

In addition, the daily workload of remote work must consider the “legal rest time”. Therefore, the worker, even if he performs his functions outside the company’s premises, at break, which must be accounted for within the working hours.

Interns and apprentices can also work in the home office scheme.

Priority

Employees with disabilities or those with children or children under judicial custody up to 4 years of age have priority to adopt the modality.

In addition, the employee is Brazilian and works remotely abroad, the labor law that protects him is Brazilian.

