Chelsea owner makes an unusual proposal ‘à la NBA’ for the Premier League and receives ‘mockish’ reverse from Klopp: ‘Bring the Harlem Globetrotters’

Klopp gave the ironic response to the idea of ​​​​the new owner of Chelsea at a press conference after Liverpool’s victory in the Champions League

new owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly arrived at Premier League with many ideas. And one of them inspired by his country, the United States. The North American suggested to the English league the introduction of the All-Star Games between clubs in the North and South, in a similar way as in the NBA.

“I hope the Premier League learns a little bit from American sports and starts to understand: Why isn’t there an All-Star game?” would have to bring even more revenue to the Premier League.

“I could do an All-Star North versus South game in the Premier League and fund the football pyramid. Everyone likes the idea of ​​more revenue for the League,” said Boehly, who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgersgives MLBand has shares in Los Angeles Lakersfrom the NBA, suggesting that Liverpool and the two Manchester teams came together for a clash against the London clubs.

Klopp’s mock invert

The statement was not very well received by Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager. The German, after the victory of the reds 2-1 over the ajaxat Anfield, for the Champions Leaguemocked the American’s speech and pondered the differences between sports to reject the success of the idea.

“Excellent. When he (Todd Boehly) finds a date for it (All-Star), he can call me. He forgets that in big US sports, players take four-month breaks. And they are happy to be able to play a little sport on these breaks. It’s completely different in football. Yeah, what can I say… Does he want to bring in the Harlem Globetrotters too and have them play a football team?“, he began by saying.

“I was surprised by the question, so don’t judge my answer too much. Maybe he can explain it to me someday. And find a real date… I don’t know if people would want to see that. Manchester Unitedfrom Liverpool, from Everton… All together in a team. And it’s not a national team,” added Klopp.