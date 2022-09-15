Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg – Live – Champions League

Offside, Chelsea. Mason Mount attempted a deep pass that found Raheem Sterling offside.
Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul committed by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Corinthians is ready for the second game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, …
Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.