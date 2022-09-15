Claudia Leitte is criticized for video of gun lamp on top of bible

posted on 09/14/2022 15:52



Claudia Leitte was among the most talked about topics on social networks this Wednesday morning (14/9). The repercussion is due to a post by the singer, in which she shows a lamp in the shape of a gun over a bible, in her house.

Netizens associated the recording with a possible political stance, and compared the singer to Ivete Sangalo, who recently gave a speech against guns at Rock in Rio. After the criticism, Claudia deleted the video and posted a text explaining that her publication had no political connotations.

“Guys, the stories I posted have no political intentions. The lampshade that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I got as a gift over 10 years ago. I tagged my friend who gave me the book he I showed it in the video as a sign of gratitude. Nothing more than that. None of these statements that reached me crossed my mind,” he wrote.

Claudia also explained that the object made sense to her: “we use the mighty weapons of God, not the weapons of the world”, she said.

